Zandvoort WTCR: New Peugeot takes first win with Aurelien Comte
Aurelien Comte scored a first World Touring Car Cup victory for Peugeot's 308TCR car in the reversed-grid race at Zandvoort ahead of Munnich Motorsport frontrunner Yann Ehrlacher.
Having achieved a maiden WTCR podium for himself and the 308TCR on Sunday by leaping from seventh to second at the start, Comte set up victory in Monday's first race with another fast getaway from the front row to beat polesitter James Thompson down to the first corner.
Despite Thompson getting close to the leader after a mid-race safety car, Comte was not headed at the front of the field and cruised to victory by 4.757 seconds while Thompson and team-mate Ehrlacher swapped positions on the final lap.
Comte became the eighth driver to win from the first 14 WTCR races of the season, with the DG Sport driver's victory also making Peugeot the fifth of the seven brands competing in the world cup to win a race.
Runner-up Ehrlacher started the race from fifth in his Honda Civic, but beat Mehdi Bennani on the opening lap to run fourth.
Ehrlacher then spent the majority of the race bottled up behind the Campos Racing Cupra of Pepe Oriola until he pushed his way past with a little more than two laps remaining - with Oriola squirming wide at the slow Vodafone left-hander after a bump from the Civic.
Thompson then slowed two corners from the finish to allow his team-mate into second place, which moves Ehrlacher within a point of his uncle - four-time World Touring Car champion Yvan Muller - at the head of the drivers' standings.
Behind Thompson, who secured his first podium since his return, came Oriola, who was able to hold off a growing queue of cars on the final lap after Ehrlacher had muscled his way through.
Bennani came home fifth in his Sebastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen Golf GTi ahead of Gordon Shedden, who enjoyed a tussle with the third Munnich Civic of Esteban Guerrieri.
Shedden left the door open for Guerrieri to take sixth while the Briton attempted to find a way past Bennani, but Shedden reclaimed the position on the penultimate lap in his WRT Audi RS3 LMS after setting up a move up the inside of the fast Scheivlak right-hander.
The second SLR Golf of Rob Huff came home eighth, ahead of Frederic Vervisch (Comtoyou Audi) and John Filippi in the second Campos Cupra.
Race three polesitter Jean-Karl Vernay elected to start from the pitlane in his WRT Audi after an engine change, and completed four laps before returning to his garage.
Race two result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Laps
Gap
1
Aurelien Comte
DG Sport Competition
Peugeot
14
26m47.210s
2
Yann Ehrlacher
Munnich Motorsport
Honda
14
4.757s
3
James Thompson
Munnich Motorsport
Honda
14
5.255s
4
Pepe Oriola
Campos Racing
Cupra
14
6.657s
5
Mehdi Bennani
Sebastien Loeb Racing
Volkswagen
14
7.120s
6
Gordon Shedden
WRT
Audi
14
7.458s
7
Esteban Guerrieri
Munnich Motorsport
Honda
14
8.086s
8
Rob Huff
Sebastien Loeb Racing
Volkswagen
14
9.198s
9
Frederic Vervisch
Comtoyou Racing
Audi
14
9.567s
10
John Filippi
Campos Racing
Cupra
14
9.988s
11
Denis Dupont
Comtoyou Racing
Audi
14
10.557s
12
Benjamin Lessennes
Boutsen Ginion Racing
Honda
14
10.887s
13
Gianni Morbidelli
Team Mulsanne
Alfa Romeo
14
11.561s
14
Tom Coronel
Boutsen Ginion Racing
Honda
14
12.855s
15
Nathanael Berthon
Comtoyou Racing
Audi
14
13.656s
16
Thed Bjork
YMR
Hyundai
14
13.729s
17
Zsolt Szabo
Zengo Motorsport
Cupra
14
13.798s
18
Mat'o Homola
DG Sport Competition
Peugeot
14
16.508s
19
Gabriele Tarquini
BRC Racing Team
Hyundai
14
16.961s
20
Norbert Nagy
Zengo Motorsport
Cupra
14
17.493s
21
Bernhard van Oranje
Bas Koeten Racing
Audi
14
19.996s
22
Michael Verhagen
Bas Koeten Racing
Audi
14
23.897s
23
Norbert Michelisz
BRC Racing Team
Hyundai
14
25.146s
24
Yvan Muller
YMR
Hyundai
9
5 Laps
-
Aurelien Panis
Comtoyou Racing
Audi
4
Retirement
-
Fabrizio Giovanardi
Team Mulsanne
Alfa Romeo
4
Retirement
-
Jean-Karl Vernay
WRT
Audi
4
Retirement