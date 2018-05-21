Zandvoort WTCR: New Peugeot takes first win with Aurelien Comte

Jack Cozens
Autosport
Comte gives new Peugeot maiden WTCR win
Aurelien Comte scored a first World Touring Car Cup victory for Peugeot's 308TCR car in the reversed-grid race at Zandvoort ahead of Munnich Motorsport frontrunner Yann Ehrlacher.

Having achieved a maiden WTCR podium for himself and the 308TCR on Sunday by leaping from seventh to second at the start, Comte set up victory in Monday's first race with another fast getaway from the front row to beat polesitter James Thompson down to the first corner.

Despite Thompson getting close to the leader after a mid-race safety car, Comte was not headed at the front of the field and cruised to victory by 4.757 seconds while Thompson and team-mate Ehrlacher swapped positions on the final lap.

Comte became the eighth driver to win from the first 14 WTCR races of the season, with the DG Sport driver's victory also making Peugeot the fifth of the seven brands competing in the world cup to win a race.

Runner-up Ehrlacher started the race from fifth in his Honda Civic, but beat Mehdi Bennani on the opening lap to run fourth.

Ehrlacher then spent the majority of the race bottled up behind the Campos Racing Cupra of Pepe Oriola until he pushed his way past with a little more than two laps remaining - with Oriola squirming wide at the slow Vodafone left-hander after a bump from the Civic.

Thompson then slowed two corners from the finish to allow his team-mate into second place, which moves Ehrlacher within a point of his uncle - four-time World Touring Car champion Yvan Muller - at the head of the drivers' standings.

Behind Thompson, who secured his first podium since his return, came Oriola, who was able to hold off a growing queue of cars on the final lap after Ehrlacher had muscled his way through.

Bennani came home fifth in his Sebastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen Golf GTi ahead of Gordon Shedden, who enjoyed a tussle with the third Munnich Civic of Esteban Guerrieri.

Shedden left the door open for Guerrieri to take sixth while the Briton attempted to find a way past Bennani, but Shedden reclaimed the position on the penultimate lap in his WRT Audi RS3 LMS after setting up a move up the inside of the fast Scheivlak right-hander.

The second SLR Golf of Rob Huff came home eighth, ahead of Frederic Vervisch (Comtoyou Audi) and John Filippi in the second Campos Cupra.

Race three polesitter Jean-Karl Vernay elected to start from the pitlane in his WRT Audi after an engine change, and completed four laps before returning to his garage.

Race two result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Laps

Gap

1

Aurelien Comte

DG Sport Competition

Peugeot

14

26m47.210s

2

Yann Ehrlacher

Munnich Motorsport

Honda

14

4.757s

3

James Thompson

Munnich Motorsport

Honda

14

5.255s

4

Pepe Oriola

Campos Racing

Cupra

14

6.657s

5

Mehdi Bennani

Sebastien Loeb Racing

Volkswagen

14

7.120s

6

Gordon Shedden

WRT

Audi

14

7.458s

7

Esteban Guerrieri

Munnich Motorsport

Honda

14

8.086s

8

Rob Huff

Sebastien Loeb Racing

Volkswagen

14

9.198s

9

Frederic Vervisch

Comtoyou Racing

Audi

14

9.567s

10

John Filippi

Campos Racing

Cupra

14

9.988s

11

Denis Dupont

Comtoyou Racing

Audi

14

10.557s

12

Benjamin Lessennes

Boutsen Ginion Racing

Honda

14

10.887s

13

Gianni Morbidelli

Team Mulsanne

Alfa Romeo

14

11.561s

14

Tom Coronel

Boutsen Ginion Racing

Honda

14

12.855s

15

Nathanael Berthon

Comtoyou Racing

Audi

14

13.656s

16

Thed Bjork

YMR

Hyundai

14

13.729s

17

Zsolt Szabo

Zengo Motorsport

Cupra

14

13.798s

18

Mat'o Homola

DG Sport Competition

Peugeot

14

16.508s

19

Gabriele Tarquini

BRC Racing Team

Hyundai

14

16.961s

20

Norbert Nagy

Zengo Motorsport

Cupra

14

17.493s

21

Bernhard van Oranje

Bas Koeten Racing

Audi

14

19.996s

22

Michael Verhagen

Bas Koeten Racing

Audi

14

23.897s

23

Norbert Michelisz

BRC Racing Team

Hyundai

14

25.146s

24

Yvan Muller

YMR

Hyundai

9

5 Laps

-

Aurelien Panis

Comtoyou Racing

Audi

4

Retirement

-

Fabrizio Giovanardi

Team Mulsanne

Alfa Romeo

4

Retirement

-

Jean-Karl Vernay

WRT

Audi

4

Retirement

