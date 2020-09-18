Zandra Rhodes: the joy of turning 80

From Harper's BAZAAR

Anyone who knows Zandra Rhodes will describe her as one of the most energetic and interested people you'll ever meet. Her colourful life (and really there are few who approach rainbow shades with such committed enthusiasm) has seen her move from textiles to fashion, dressing some of the world's most stylish, from Diana, Princess of Wales and Freddie Mercury to Sarah Jessica Parker and Debbie Harry. She also established the Fashion & Textiles Museum in London, above which she lives in a penthouse filled with colour, and in 2014 was made a dame by the Queen, an occasion marked with a party in which she sat on a velvet throne.

As she celebrates her 80th birthday on Saturday, 19 September, Rhodes looks back on what she's learnt along the road, from the true definition of style to what it really takes to make a long-term relationship work. Happy birthday to the sunniest and most exuberant octogenarian in fashion.

To be stylish is to have personality. It doesn’t have to link to the latest thing in fashion, it’s about how you put yourself together - your panache. It’s about adding a personal touch to something. Style doesn’t have to relate to fashion. It can, but it doesn’t have to. If you have style, you can influence fashion. Take someone like Anna Piaggi or Diana Vreeland, they had their own strong style that then became a fashion. They had style; it became the fashion later.

In the future, style is going to be more important than ever. We have to think of the world that’s left – we must curb our expenditure and instead think about how we put things together. Everything has to change.

The fashion industry has grown and because of Covid-19, it will be trimmed down to be a more manageable beast. We can’t run away with the world’s resources. We must put our panache on what we can use safely. It doesn’t mean all businesses need to close, but we can’t ask people to spend, spend, spend all the time. we all need to be more inventive. We must think our way round what’s left in the world, rather than use up more.

I’ve learnt that change happens without even knowing you’ve changed. Suddenly you do your make-up differently or you’ve pushed your hair in a different direction. I wouldn’t be seen dead without make-up. After I’ve washed my face in the morning, make-up is the essential. I don’t feel me without it, and I have to feel me somehow.

The older I’ve grown the better I understand the importance of friendship. I speak to my friends every day. Even during lockdown, they were there. You need people you can tell that you feel fed-up, people who you don’t need to pretend around. You can’t always be on a high. One hopes you have friends that are good enough to tell you when you’re wrong or if you’re wearing something that looks terrible. I suppose the more you get to know people, the more they get to know you. They understand better how you might respond to something, and what makes you tick. It’s terribly important to have friends of different ages. Some of my friends are much younger than me, they might have been interns of mine at some point, but they bring something new to my life.

