Zamora takes up striker consultant role

Former Brighton forward Bobby Zamora is looking forward to helping "strikers to achieve their goals" after taking up a new role as striker consultant.

The 43-year-old is currently in his third spell with the Seagulls as a club ambassador, having had two on the south coast as a player.

He will now combine his ambassadorial role with helping develop Brighton's attacking players as part of boss Fabian Hurzeler's backroom staff.

"I’m pleased to be back to help the club and the strikers to achieve their goals, working on all the elements of football on and off the pitch," said Zamora.

"It's a great environment to be involved in and hopefully I can play a part in helping the club achieve further success."

Having initially joined Albion on loan in February 2000, Zamora went on to play 108 games across two spells, scoring 51 goals.

Technical director David Weir added: "Bobby clearly has a wealth of knowledge and experience from an exceptional career in the game, and he is working to help our attacking players across two sessions each week.

"Brighton fans need no introduction to Bobby; they know just how clinical he was as a player and about his ability in the penalty box We feel he can help our attacking players in that regard."