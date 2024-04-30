Zambia’s women could be barred from football at Olympics after Fifa steps in

Zambia celebrate after beating Morocco this month to qualify for the Olympics. Photograph: Jalal Morchidi/EPA

Zambia’s women could miss out on playing at this summer’s Olympics after Fifa threatened the country’s football association with suspension amid accusations of money-laundering offences against its president and “undue influence by third parties”.

Andrew Kamanga, the FAZ president since 2016, was last week charged by Zambia’s drug enforcement commission with obtaining government funds under false pretences and being part of a conspiracy to defraud. It has been alleged that he used the money to fund trips for two associates to the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast this year. The general secretary, Reuben Kamanga, was also charged, along with Madalitso Kamanga and Jairous Siame, who travelled to the tournament as part of FAZ’s support staff. All have denied the charges.

Fifa’s member associations officer, Kenny Jean-Marie, wrote in a letter addressed to FAZ last Friday that world football’s governing body had “taken interest” in the arrests. He requested “copies of any documents received in relation to the accusations” by Tuesday.

The letter also directed FAZ to hold its scheduled AGM last weekend despite an injunction, which accused Kamanga of changing the association’s constitution without following procedure, being filed in Zambia’s high court to stop it taking place. The injunction is understood to have been brought by a suspended club owner. The letter warns that failure to hold the AGM would provide possible grounds for suspension.

“The order of the High Court of Zambia dated 24 April 2024 appears to clearly amount to undue influence by third parties which could be considered as a violation of Article 19 paragraph 1 of the Fifa Statutes and Article 7 paragraph 1.g. of the CAF Statutes,” it reads. “For the avoidance of doubt, please note that the infringement of the aforementioned provisions of the FIFA and CAF Statutes may give rise to grounds for the suspension of FAZ irrespective of whether the infringement was attributed to FAZ or not.

“We would like to remind you that a suspended member association may not exercise any of its membership rights. The representative teams as well as the affiliated clubs of this federation can no longer take part in international competitions until the suspension has been lifted. In view of the foregoing, FAZ is directed to conduct its Annual General Meeting.”

A judge upheld the injunction on Saturday and scheduled another hearing for Thursday, meaning the AGM was not allowed to take place. “We had respectfully turned up at the court to apply for the discharge of the injunction but the court has declined our application and set a new date for interparte hearing which is Thursday,” said Reuben Kamanga in a statement. “We advise our members to remain calm and pledge to keep them informed at all stages.” Kamanga added it was “too early to say if there will be immediate consequences from Fifa”.

Zambia’s women’s team qualified for the Olympics this month after beating Morocco 3-2 on aggregate. They are still coached by Bruce Mwape, who is believed to remain under investigation by Fifa after allegations of misconduct before and during the Women’s World Cup last year that were first made in the Guardian. He has denied the claims.