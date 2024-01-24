Zambia vs Morocco: AFCON prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

Zambia need a result against Morocco tonight to progress into the Africa Cup of Nations knockouts.

The Atlas Lions were heavy pre-tournament AFCON favourites as 2022 World Cup semi-finalists, and have made a comfortable start in Group F by brushing aside Tanzania 3-0 last week, but came unstuck somewhat in surprising fashion against DR Congo on Sunday afternoon.

Morocco looked set for another straightforward win in San Pedro after Achraf Hakimi's early volley, but could not press home their advantage and were deservedly pegged back after the break in a frustrating 1-1 draw.

The Atlas Lions still head into the final round of group fixtures sitting top and with a place in the last-16 secure already with four points on the board, but they will still want to make sure of their position as winners to potentially get an easier tie in the next round.

Former champions Zambia's hopes of a place in the last-16 are also still alive after back-to-back 1-1 draws with DR Congo and Tanzania, but they may need to beat Morocco to progress - no easy feat at all.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Zambia vs Morocco is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off today, Wednesday January 24, 2024.

The match will take place at the Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro, Ivory Coast.

Where to watch Zambia vs Morocco

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Mix, with coverage beginning at 7:55pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Zambia vs Morocco team news

Zambia XI: Mulenga; Mwape, Sunzu, F.Musonda, Chaiwa; E.Banda; Chilufya, L.Banda, L.Musonda, K.Musonda; Daka

Morocco XI: Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Abdelhamid, Attiat-Allah; Amrabat, Ounahi, Saibari; Ziyech, Boufal, El Kaabi

Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui has yet to play at AFCON for Morocco (Getty Images)

Zambia vs Morocco prediction

Morocco were impressive against Tanzania and started in lightning quick fashion against DR Congo, providing an ominous warning to their rivals as they chase a first AFCON title since their lone triumph to date in Ethiopia all the way back in 1976.

However, Walid Regragui's side could not build on that electric opening in game two, getting a lucky break when Cedric Bakambu missed a late first-half penalty for DR Congo and then deservedly conceding inside the last 15 minutes.

In truth, it was the least that the Leopards deserved for an excellent second half in which they were the much better team, with Morocco failing to match their energy, intensity and attacking adventure after a sequence of clever substitutions from head coach Sebastien Desabre.

It was a clear warning to the Atlas Lions not to get complacent or carried away with their status as tournament favourites, one we expect them to heed fully on Wednesday night.

Zambia shocked the world with an emotional first AFCON triumph in 2012, but have not been beyond the group stage since and did not even qualify in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

They don't look a real threat under Avram Grant after back-to-back draws and it would be a major upset to see them topple Morocco here.

Morocco to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Morocco have a strong edge on the head-to-head front and beat Zambia 3-1 at the African Nations Championship in 2021.

However, they were bested 3-2 by the same opponents in a friendly in 2019, drawing another in 2013.

Zambia wins: 6

Morocco wins: 10

Draws: 2

Zambia vs Morocco match odds

Zambia to win: 11/2

Morocco to win: 4/7

Draw: 5/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).