Zambia media guide

A newspaper vendor is seen carrying today's Zambian dailies in Lusaka, August 2021

Zambia has a fairly pluralistic media sector, and state-run radio and TV, operated by the ZNBC, are on the air alongside private broadcasters.

Radio is the main source of information. ZNBC is the only broadcaster with national reach.

Hakainde Hichilema's election as president in 2021 has improved the situation for journalists, says Reporters Without Borders (RSF), but notes that 2021's cyber security law " is seen by many journalists and bloggers as a tool to muzzle the online press".

Relays of BBC World Service (98.1 FM in Lusaka and Kitwe) and Radio France Internationale are on the air. There are scores of local radio stations. Multichannel pay-TV is available.

There were 9.8 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 52% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).

Press/internet

Television

Radio