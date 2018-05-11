Zamalek chase of former Tottenham manager Christian Gross hits snag

The five-time African champions intended to make Gross their 24th coach since 2014 but have now settled for interim coach Khaled Galal who has been handed a permanent mandate at the club.

Gross appeared certain to take over from Ihab Galal who was sacked almost a month ago following a poor run of form including an embarrassing exit from the Caf Confederation Cup.

Negotiations to rope in Gross intensified late last month when the former FC Basel and Tottenham coach flew to Egypt and agreed in principle to a two-year deal starting next season.

But the coach’s representative in Egypt, Mohamed Habshi said they could not make headway in talks with Zamalek to finalise his hiring.

“The deal between the coach and Zamalek collapsed after we reached an agreement, they refused our terms. The deal collapsed on the Zamalek side as we could not accept their proposal,” Habshi told BBC Sport.

But club chairman Mortada Mansour told the Zamalek club official website that they opted against Gross after Khaled Galal did enough to earn himself a permanent job by impressing in a five-game unbeaten run that includes storming into the Egyptian Cup final.

“Galal will be in charge of the team next season after we dismissed the idea of recruiting Christian Gross. The results have been promising since Galal’s appointment. He managed to lead the team to beat league champions Ahly, and also to reach the Cup final,” Mansour said.

Under Mansour’s four-year-reign, Zamalek have witnessed a sensational 24 coaches assuming the helm.

Dubbed as Africa’s Florentino Perez in comparison to the Real Madrid president due to his boldness, Mansour is however facing another grim prospect of presiding Zamalek to another season of no Caf Champions League football next term.