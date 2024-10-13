Zalewski ponders possibility of joining Fiorentina in January

Nicola Zalewski has made himself available again to Roma following a period of exclusion from the squad.

The Polish winger was frozen out as a result of his refusal to move to Galatasaray.

With Ivan Juric on the bench, Zalewski could find more space, but the issue of his contract expiring in 2025 remains to be resolved.

The winger and his agent are negotiating with Ghisolfi, with two options on the table: a renewal with a salary almost triple the current 350 thousand euros, or a farewell in January to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

If the option is to sell him, Fiorentina is first in line to secure the player, writes La Gazzetta dello Sport.

