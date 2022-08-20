Zalatoris withdraws from BMW Championship with sore back

Will Zalatoris hits from the eighth fairway during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Will Zalatoris felt pain in his lower back and withdrew after four holes Saturday at the BMW Championship, saying he wanted to be ready for the FedEx Cup finale next week.

Zalatoris is coming off his first PGA Tour victory last week to start the PGA Tour's postseason. The win moved him to the top of the FedEx Cup standings and to No. 9 in the world.

He was 1 under for the day and 4-under par for the tournament — four shots out of the lead at the time — when he tweaked his lower back on a shot on the third hole. He got treatment on the course, played the next hole and the pain did not subside.

“He felt that it was best to withdraw from the BMW Championship so he can work with his trainer the next few days to get the inflammation to calm down. Will looks forward to playing next week in Atlanta,” Zalatoris' manager, Allen Hobbs, said.

The PGA Tour season ends next week with the Tour Championship at East Lake, where all 30 players who qualify will have a chance to win the FedEx Cup and the $18 million prize.

