Will Zalatoris explains why he fired caddie: 'Just getting a little unhealthy for both of us'

Adam Smith, Times-News
·3 min read

GREENSBORO, N.C. — While Will Zalatoris went about fulfilling autograph requests for rows of Wyndham Championship spectators after wrapping up his third round Saturday, a few feet away coach-turned-caddie Josh Gregory explained what he tried to provide during his emergency fill-in role.

“Hopefully a little smile,” Gregory said. “Most importantly, he needed to laugh and smile. He needed to have fun. And I think just commitment. I’m about as positive of a coach as I can be, and I was just super positive with him.”

It made for a contrasting scene in regard to the events that followed the finish of Zalatoris’ previous round Friday at Sedgefield Country Club, when he fired caddie Ryan Goble and called it “the toughest decision I’ve had to make in my golf career.”

The former Wake Forest star and one of the top-ranked players in the world shot 4-under-par 66 on Saturday to improve to 7 under for the tournament, five strokes behind leaders Sungjae Im and Brandon Wu. The third round was suspended by storms Saturday and will resume at 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday.

Zalatoris delivered eight birdies on the day, recovering from a double bogey on the second hole and weathering two bogeys on the back nine with the 47-year-old Gregory, his short game coach, on the bag for the first time.

Will Zalatoris has parted ways with longtime caddie Ryan Goble, left.
Will Zalatoris has parted ways with longtime caddie Ryan Goble, left.

Zalatoris, 25, said Goble had been his only caddie on a sanctioned professional tour, and said “he’s basically been my best friend for the last three years.” He added, though, “it was just getting a little unhealthy for both of us and obviously it hurts” about their relationship — a partnering that produced eight top 10 finishes, including runner-up finishes at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open, and more than $6.6 million in earnings this season.

“We’ve kind of had a rough month together and it was starting to affect our relationship,” he said. “I know guys say that when they split, but it really was. We were guys that we would love to have dinner together and hang out and what was happening on the course was starting bleed off the course and that’s not what you want."

Zalatoris said Joel Stock will caddie for him in the FedEx Cup playoffs, the PGA Tour’s postseason, which starts next week in Memphis. Gregory said he pulled on-the-fly duty as a fill-in caddie for Henrik Norlander in February at the Phoenix Open.

“It was time for a change,” Gregory said of the split between Zalatoris and Goble. “And honestly, it’s what’s best for both of them. The change was coming anyway and it was time to go ahead and rip the Band-Aid off.”

Opinion: LIV Golf lawsuit shatters friendly façade among PGA Tour players. Now it's personal 

Sign up for our sports newsletter: All the sports news you need to know delivered right to you!

Zalatoris began the third round six shots off the lead. Then, a wayward moment off the tee left him with double bogey on the second hole to drop to 1 under.

“Even when he made double on the second hole, I just said, ‘Hey let’s go see how many birdies we can make. Let’s have fun,’ ” Gregory said. “And that’s what he needed. And then he just needed a little extra commitment, a little extra conviction in his decisions. So just tell him how good he is. It’s pretty easy when you’re carrying his bag. He’s really good.”

Adam Smith is a sports reporter for the Burlington Times-News and USA TODAY Network. You can reach him by email at asmith@thetimesnews.com or @adam_smithTN on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Times-News: Will Zalatoris explains why he fired caddie Ryan Goble mid-tournament

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sick husband suspected wife was poisoning him — so he recorded her, CA cops say

    The husband “captured video evidence supporting his suspicion” and turned it in to police, officials said.

  • Bernie Sanders knocks Schumer and Manchin's big climate and healthcare bill, calling it the 'so-called Inflation Reduction Act'

    Republicans have also knocked the bill's name as it nears final passage. Some are using the same criticism Sanders made on the Senate floor.

  • Canada beats Sweden 4-1 to claim gold in Hlinka Gretkzy Cup

    RED DEER, Alta. — Canada scored early and often and also stayed out of the penalty box en route to a 4-1 victory over Sweden in the gold-medal final of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Tanner Howe, Ethan Gauthier, Calum Ritchie and Brayden Yager scored for the Canadians, who held period leads of 2-1 and 3-1 at the Peavey Mart Centrium on Saturday. Riley Heidt also chipped in with two assists for the champions. Hugo Pettersson scored for Sweden, who were outshot 36-26. Each team received eight minutes in

  • This $69 dress is trending among Nordstrom shoppers — but it's selling out

    In the mood for retail therapy? Nordstrom's newest dress has got you covered.

  • Trump misgenders Lia Thomas, goes on tirade about transgender athletes in Wisconsin

    The transgender swimmer has become a point of ire for many conservatives.

  • UFC on ESPN 40 video: Bryan Battle’s brutal head kick KOs Takashi Sato in 44 seconds

    Bryan Battle scored one of the most brutal head kick knockouts in recent memory against Takashi Sato at UFC on ESPN 40.

  • Cuba accepts technical assistance from the United States to control fire in Matanzas

    Cuba can’t put out the fire in Matanzas on its own. The U.S. said it can help

  • Kylie Jenner responds to criticism over her latest Instagram post

    Kylie Jenner has responded to criticism over her latest Instagram post, after she shared pictures in the lab for Kylie Cosmetics.

  • Emma Raducanu eclipsed by Liudmila Samsonova at Citi Open

    Fellow Brit Dan Evans also went down in Washington.

  • Trevor Noah condemns Brittney Griner's sentencing: 'Russia doesn't care' about what she did

    Celebrities including Trevor Noah, Justin Bieber and Jada Pinkett Smith spoke out after Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison.

  • Water Streams Across Highway Near Death Valley as 'Unprecedented' Rainfall Brings Flash Flooding

    Severe flooding brought by “unprecedented amounts of rainfall” prompted the closure of all roads in and out of Death Valley National Park (DVNP) on Friday, August 5, park officials said.As many as 1,000 people, including 500 visitors and 500 park staff, were stranded in the park, according to officials.“No injuries to staff or visitors have been reported,” DVNP officials said. “Approximately sixty cars, belonging to visitors and staff, are buried in several feet of debris at the Inn at Death Valley.”Footage released by Caltrans District 9 shows water streaming across State Route 190 near Death Valley, the transport authority said. Credit: Caltrans District 9 via Storyful

  • Lawyer: Arbery shooter fears he'll be killed in state prison

    The white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the running Black man in a Georgia neighborhood says he fears he will be killed by fellow inmates if he's sent to a state prison to serve a life sentence for murder. Travis McMichael, 36, faces sentencing Monday in U.S. District Court after his conviction on federal hate crime charges in February. Attorney Amy Lee Copeland argued McMichael has received “hundreds of threats” and won't be safe in a Georgia state prison system that is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department amid concerns about violence between inmates.

  • Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi put on a fashionable display in London: ‘The coolest duo’

    Reality TV star turned heads in the English capital

  • Dame Deborah James's husband shares details of wife's 'incredibly peaceful' last moments

    The husband of Dame Deborah James has shared details of his wife's "incredibly peaceful" last moments in his first interview since her death. Dame Deborah, also known by her social media handle Bowel Babe, died on 28 June at the age of 40 after a long battle with bowel cancer. Sebastian Bowen married the former deputy headteacher in France in 2008 and the couple share two children, 14-year-old Hugo and 12-year-old Eloise.

  • Anne Heche reportedly hospitalized after fiery car crash

    The vehicle became engulfed in flames, and the driver, believed to be the actress, received burn injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

  • Banff bar altercation leaves one man dead, another in custody

    RCMP say a 26-year-old man is dead after an altercation at a Banff nightclub early Friday morning. Police were called just before 2:30 a.m. to a drinking establishment on Banff Avenue — the Dancing Sasquatch, CBC News has learned — where an injured local man was found. He was taken to hospital but was declared deceased. A 22-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene, RCMP said in a statement Friday afternoon. Alberta RCMP's major crimes unit has taken over the investigation. More details

  • Suddenly consistent Kyrgios moves into Citi Open final

    Nick Kyrgios found the consistency that has long eluded him, reaching a second consecutive tournament final for the first time in his career with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory over Mikael Ymer at the Citi Open on Saturday night. Kyrgios, the runner-up at Wimbledon to Novak Djokovic, has adjusted well to the hot, humid conditions at this hard-court U.S. Open tuneup. In the second set, Krygios secured the only service break of the match on a cross-court half-volley from no-man's land to move ahead 5-3.

  • In CPAC Booth, Man Cries in Mock Prison Cell as Headsets Play Jan 6 Testimony

    A booth at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) being held in Dallas, Texas, this week featured a dramatic exhibition on the Jan 6 riot at the US Capitol, according to social media posts.This footage posted to Twitter by journalist Laura Jedeed shows a group of onlookers wearing headphones watching a performer in an orange jumpsuit and a “Make America Great Again” hat crying as he sat in a jail cell set.“At this CPAC booth you receive a silent disco headset that plays harrowing testimony from people arrested for participating in J6,” read a caption accompanying the post. “Instead of dancing, you stand around and watch this guy cry.”Social media users identified the man in the exhibition as Brandon Straka, a far-right activist and founder of the #WalkAway Foundation.Straka was arrested for his involvement in the Capitol attack in January 2021 and charged with impeding a law enforcement officer during civil disorder, among other charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia. He was sentenced to 36 months of probation in January 2022.According to local news reports, Straka recently made headlines for potentially providing false statements to the court about his involvement in the storming of the Capitol.According to the CPAC website, Straka was scheduled to speak at the event. Other notable speakers included former president Donald Trump, Fox News host Sean Hannity, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Credit: Laura Jedeed via Storyful

  • Dodgers turn their Juan Soto loss into a win over new-look Padres

    Days after losing to the Padres in the Juan Soto sweepstakes at the trade deadline, the Dodgers assert their continued NL West dominance with 8-1 victory.

  • 1 killed in Pasco County mobile home fire

    A deadly fire is under investigation in Pasco County, fire rescue said on Friday morning. One adult was killed.