Zalatoris, Day charge past Rahm to share lead at Farmers

  • Will Zalatoris hits his tee shot on the 17th hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    1/9

    Farmers Insurance Open Golf

    Will Zalatoris hits his tee shot on the 17th hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • John Rahm of Spain reacts after missing a putt on the 16th hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    2/9

    Farmers Insurance Open Golf

    John Rahm of Spain reacts after missing a putt on the 16th hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Jason Day hits his tee shot on the second hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    3/9

    Farmers Insurance Open Golf

    Jason Day hits his tee shot on the second hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • John Rahm of Spain hits out of the bunker on the 13th hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    4/9

    Farmers Insurance Open Golf

    John Rahm of Spain hits out of the bunker on the 13th hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Justin Thomas hits his tee shot on the second hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    5/9

    Farmers Insurance Open Golf

    Justin Thomas hits his tee shot on the second hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Jon Rahm of Spain holds up the ball after hitting a birdie on the second hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    6/9

    Farmers Insurance Open Golf

    Jon Rahm of Spain holds up the ball after hitting a birdie on the second hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Aaron Rai holds up the ball after hitting a birdie on the 13th hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    7/9

    Farmers Insurance Open Golf

    Aaron Rai holds up the ball after hitting a birdie on the 13th hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Bill Haas hits his tee shot on the sixth hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    8/9

    Farmers Insurance Open Golf

    Bill Haas hits his tee shot on the sixth hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, hits his second shot on the 13th hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    9/9

    Farmers Insurance Open Golf

    Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, hits his second shot on the 13th hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Will Zalatoris hits his tee shot on the 17th hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
John Rahm of Spain reacts after missing a putt on the 16th hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Jason Day hits his tee shot on the second hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
John Rahm of Spain hits out of the bunker on the 13th hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Justin Thomas hits his tee shot on the second hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Jon Rahm of Spain holds up the ball after hitting a birdie on the second hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Aaron Rai holds up the ball after hitting a birdie on the 13th hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Bill Haas hits his tee shot on the sixth hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, hits his second shot on the 13th hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GREG BEACHAM
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jon Rahm
    Jon Rahm
    Spanish professional golfer
  • Justin Thomas
    Justin Thomas
    American golfer
  • Will Zalatoris
    Will Zalatoris
    American professional golfer
  • Jason Day
    Jason Day
    Professional golfer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Jason Day charged past Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas on Friday at Torrey Pines to share the third-round lead at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Zalatoris posted the day's best round with a 7-under 65, and two-time Farmers champion Day shot a 67. They were at 14 under heading to the final round of the tournament, which will finish Saturday to avoid a television conflict with the NFL's two conference championship games.

Rahm and Aaron Rai were 13 under, and Thomas, Sungjae Im and Cameron Tringale were another shot back. There were 24 players within five shots of the co-leaders after an eventful moving day.

Zalatoris surged from six shots back after two rounds and moved into contention for his first career PGA Tour victory, yet his round could have been several strokes better if his putter had kept up with the rest of his formidable play. The 25-year-old missed several birdie putts, including a pair inside 5 feet, but stayed in the lead alongside several more accomplished pros.

“Obviously, a lot of great vibes here,” said Zalatoris, who made his first career PGA Tour start as a pro at Torrey Pines in 2018. “This is, I think, by far one of the best golf courses that suits my game. Just keep enjoying it and whatever happens, happens.”

Day, who won a playoff in 2018 to claim the Farmers title, finished his third round superbly with four birdies on the final six holes. The Australian former top-ranked pro buried a 27-foot birdie putt on the 16th and got firmly into contention on the course where he also won in 2015.

“It’s nice to be able to know that I’ve done it on the golf course twice, not only in regulation but also in playoffs,” said Day, who hasn't won on tour since that playoff victory in 2018. “But tomorrow is a new day, and you don’t know what’s going to come. I’ve just got to get a good rest tonight, get into it tomorrow and just be patient.”

Rahm rebounded from a double bogey on the 10th and another bogey on the 12th to stay firmly in contention with a 72 on the course where he got his first PGA Tour win in 2017 and his first major victory at the U.S. Open last year.

“I played great, I think,” Rahm said. “I feel like I played a lot better than the score shows. There was only two holes where I struggled and probably gave a couple too many back. Today is one of those days that happen at Torrey Pines South. Played great golf, but I just couldn’t take the opportunities, and it’s going to be hard to shoot low.”

Thomas and Rahm both finished the front nine with dramatic birdie putts. Thomas holed out from 41 feet, and Rahm hit his from nearly 38 feet to the thrilled roars of the gallery.

But Thomas missed an 8-foot par putt on the 15th and then took a penalty stroke on the 17th when his drive went out of bounds before finishing his 73.

Rahm, Thomas and Adam Schenk shared the lead after two rounds, but Schenk faltered even more with a third-round 75.

Rai jumped into contention for his first career PGA Tour victory by finishing his 68 with back-to-back birdies. The Englishman and former Scottish Open champion is a six-time winner internationally.

“It’s always nice to have the validation through results to know that you can compete and your game is good enough,” Rai said.

Zalatoris began the third round six shots off the lead, and hold out from 39 yards for eagle on the second hole Friday. He made a 9-foot birdie putt on the fourth, but missed from inside 15 feet on the fifth and from inside 8 feet on the seventh.

“Today was the best I’ve ever driven a golf ball by far,” Zalatoris said.

After saving par on the 11th with an exceptional 40-foot shot from the rough to within 4 inches, Zalatoris barely missed a birdie putt from inside 17 feet on the 12th before missing a 3-footer on the 13th, a 12-footer on the 15th and a 14-footer on the 16th. Zalatoris then followed up an exceptional second shot on the 17th by badly missing a birdie from inside 4 feet, but finished his round by saving par from a bunker.

“I think really the two that I left out there today, I just didn’t commit to playing outside the hole,” Zalatoris said. “So I think that’s something that definitely tomorrow, just commit to it, and hey, if it bounces in, it bounces in. If it bounces out, it bounces out.”

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • This Is Us ' Chrissy Metz Drew Inspiration from Her Previous Marriage for Episode She Co-Wrote

    "My first marriage... we just grew apart, and so there's a lot of parallels in Kate and Toby," Chrissy Metz tells PEOPLE (the TV Show!)

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • NBA beckons for teenage Canadian basketball star Shaedon Sharpe

    When Shaedon Sharpe arrived on campus at the University of Kentucky, he received an uncommonly quiet welcome compared to most top basketball recruits. The 18-year-old wasn’t introduced with pyrotechnics and a laser light show the way a freshman John Wall was nearly 13 years ago in October 2009. In fact, the London, Ont., native didn’t even first set foot on campus as a new member of the Wildcats until the around the start of the new year, when he quietly landed and just started getting to work.

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen wa

  • Senators captain Tkachuk to replace injured teammate Batherson at all-star weekend

    Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk has been added to the Atlantic Division's roster for the upcoming NHL all-star weekend. Tkachuk replaces Drake Batherson, who was injured in Ottawa's 5-0 win over visiting Buffalo on Tuesday night when he was shoved into the boards by Sabres goalie Aaron Dell. It's the second all-star nod for Tkachuk, who replaced injured Toronto centre Auston Matthews in 2020. Tkachuk has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season, his fourth since being selec

  • Vancouver Canucks name former agent Emilie Castonguay assistant GM

    VANCOUVER — Emilie Castonguay never let being a woman get in the way as she blazed a trail through the hockey world — and she doesn't expect gender to be an issue as she continues her journey. On Monday she became the first female assistant general manager in Vancouver Canucks history. “I never really thought about gender when I was going through my journey. I had a very non-binary approach to it in the sense that I wanted to do something in hockey and I wanted it to mean something to me. I neve

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Olympic dreams come true for Kosovo skier Kiana Kryeziu

    BROD, Kosovo (AP) — Competing in the giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics will be a giant step for 17-year-old Kiana Kryeziu and her country of Kosovo. Kryeziu is the first female athlete from Kosovo at the Winter Games after she met the qualifying standard during races held in Italy. “I really didn’t expect it would happen this early," Kryeziu told The Associated Press. "It was one of my biggest goals. It was one of my dreams and now all is becoming reality.” Not that it's been easy, she said,

  • McKeever, Arendz highlight Canada's 12-person Para nordic squad for Beijing

    Led by a pair of former flag-bearers in Brian McKeever and Mark Arendz, Canada's Para nordic team for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics was announced on Wednesday. The 12-person team includes 10 Paralympic veterans and two rookies. The team set a national record with 16 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "This is an experienced group of athletes who have won medals under the most intense pressure at major international competitions including multiple times at the Paralympic Games," said Kate Boyd,

  • Graham, Valanciunas push Pelicans past Pacers, 117-113

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-113 on Monday night. Graham, who was questionable before the game because of a sore left ankle, started and went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep. Hart, who briefly left the game in the third quarter after turning his left ankle, returned in the fourth quarter and immediately hit the Pelic

  • Nurse on Raptors’ near-comeback, Trent’s ejection vs. Bulls

    The Raptors nearly managed a comeback on the second night of a back to back against the Bulls — in large part due to Gary Trent Jr.’s 32 points. But crucial free-throw misses and Trent’s eventual ejection in the fourth quarter posted added challenges to Nick Nurse’s team. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Aaron Rodgers isn't being silenced for his stance on COVID-19 vaccines, just called out

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Is Aaron Rodgers the greatest NFL quarterback to record just one Super Bowl win? He certainly outranks Trent Dilfer and Brad Johnson, but the top of that list is clogged with all-time greats like Steve Young, future hall-of-famers like Russell Wilson, and legends-in-the-making like Patrick Mahomes. I lean toward Wilson, but you might favour Brett Favre, wh

  • With no VanVleet, Siakam narrowly misses triple-double in win over Charlotte

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam narrowly missed a triple-double in his stint at point guard, Toronto got off to a hot start and the short-handed Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 on Tuesday. With Fred VanVleet sitting out with a sore right knee, Siakam started at point guard. He had 24 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, while Gary Trent Jr. poured in a season-high 32 points. Anunoby had 24 points, while Chris Boucher had 12 points, Malachi Flynn chipped in with 11, and rookie Dalano Banton h

  • Hornets break franchise record with 158-126 win over Pacers

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets broke the franchise's single-game scoring record on Wednesday night and notched the highest point total in the NBA this season in their 158-126 rout of the Indiana Pacers. Kelly Oubre Jr. had a career-high 39 points, going 10 of 15 on 3s — also a career best. LaMelo Ball had his fourth triple double of the season with 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Four players had 20 or more points, and the Hornets matched a season-best by making 24 3s. With the

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.