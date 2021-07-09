Zaila Avant-garde becomes first African-American champion at Scripps National Spelling Bee

Zaila Avant-garde is the new national spelling bee champion, but it's not the first time she's been on top of the world at something.

The 14-year-old from New Orleans was named the winner of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday, spelling words such as "querimonious," "ancistroid," "solidungulate." It was "Murraya," a genus of flowering citrus plants in Asia, that won Avant-garde the competition after runner-up Chaitra Thummala misspelled "neroli oil" in the 17th round.

13-year-old Zaila Avant-garde of Louisiana is your 93rd Scripps National #SpellingBee champion ‼️



The first African-American winner of the competition 👏 pic.twitter.com/y2Y5dAGcVN — ESPN (@espn) July 9, 2021

Avant-garde becomes the first African-American winner in the 93-year history of the storied competition, and just the second Black champion overall. Jody-Anne Maxwell of Jamaica won the event in 1998, still the only winner from outside the United States.

It was a historic, impressive win for the eighth-grader, and yet, spelling hasn't been the focus of her life.

Zaila Avant-garde can hoop

As the Associated Press documented heading into the event, Avant-garde didn't start spelling competitively until she was 12 years old. Instead, the focus has been on basketball.

From the AP:

“Basketball, I’m not just playing it. I’m really trying to go somewhere with it. Basketball is what I do,” Zaila said. “Spelling is really a side thing I do. It’s like a little hors d’ouevre. But basketball’s like the main dish.”

So far, that basketball career has been going pretty well. She already has three Guinness World Records, including for most bounce juggles in one minute.

Story continues

Just look at this:

Avant-garde has already parlayed that part of her athletic career into a featured spot in a commercial with Stephen Curry, but she has much bigger plans than that for her future. Just look at this incredible sentence from the AP's article:

She hopes to attend Harvard, play in the WNBA and possibly coach one day in the NBA, if she doesn’t go to work for NASA.

Oh, and she also read 1,000 chapter books by the time she turned 13 and is heavily interested in archaeology, in case she needed help for her "Most interesting 14-year-old in the world" application.

Even a spelling bee isn't safe from a replay review

Before the confetti dropped for Avant-garde, the spelling bee saw one of its more controversial moments when finalist Roy Seligman was asked to spell "ambystoma."

Seligman appeared to spell the word correctly, but then the competition's stewards decided to take a look at the tape and see if he had used "i" instead of "y" for the fourth letter of the word. Replay review determined Seligman had, leading to this surreal moment:

They have spelling bee VAR and this kid just got eliminated because of it pic.twitter.com/ahCzhi2Fjh — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) July 9, 2021

The situation was awkward enough that the Spelling Bee addressed it on Twitter, praising Seligman, the first finalist ever from the Bahamas.

After audio review, the judges determined that #Speller1 Roy Seligman did misspell ambystoma. No one envies the judges on having to make these calls. Roy represented The Bahamas wonderfully tonight and throughout the competition. #SpellingBee #TheBeeIsBack — Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) July 9, 2021

More from Yahoo Sports: