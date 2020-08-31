Zai Lab Announces Upcoming Participation in September Conferences

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (“Zai Lab”) (NASDAQ: ZLAB), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Samantha Du, Founder, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Zai Lab, will be presenting at the following upcoming virtual conferences in September. Details of the virtual conferences are as follows:



Citi’s 15th Annual Biopharma Virtual Conference

Presentation: Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 8:55 a.m. ET

JP Morgan’s Women’s Leadership Conference

Presentation Event: Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET

Webcast or external link of the company presentations will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the “Investors Relations” section of Zai Lab’s website. Archived replays will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is an innovative commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing transformative medicines for cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases to patients in China and around the world. To quickly target the large, fast-growing segments of China’s pharmaceutical market and address unmet medical needs, Zai Lab’s experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharma companies, generating a broad pipeline of innovative drug candidates. Zai Lab has also built an in-house team with strong drug discovery and translational research capabilities, aiming to establish a global pipeline of proprietary drug candidates against targets in our focus areas. Zai Lab’s vision is to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing its portfolio in order to impact human health worldwide.

