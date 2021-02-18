Zai Lab to Announce Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on March 1, 2021
Company to Host Conference Call and Webcast on March 1, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET
SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020, and provide a corporate update before the opening of the U.S. equity markets on March 1, 2021.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
Zai Lab will host a live conference call and webcast on March 1, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Listeners may access the live webcast by visiting the Company's website at http://ir.zailaboratory.com. Participants must register in advance of the conference call. Details are as follows:
Registration Link:
Conference ID:
3008148
All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a dial-in number, Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.
A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at http://ir.zailaboratory.com.
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing transformative medicines for cancer and infectious and autoimmune diseases to patients in China and around the world. We aim to address significant unmet medical needs in large, fast-growing segments of the pharmaceutical market. To that end, our experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharmaceutical companies in order to generate a broad pipeline of innovative marketed products and drug candidates. We have also built an in-house team with strong drug discovery and translational research capabilities and are establishing a pipeline of proprietary drug candidates with global rights. Our vision is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing our portfolio in order to impact human health worldwide.
For additional information about the company, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.
