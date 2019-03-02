Zaha stars as Crystal Palace defeats Burnley 3-1 Burnley's Jeff Hendrick, left, and Crystal Palace's Patrick van Aanholt battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Crystal Palace, at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Nigel French/PA via AP)

BURNLEY, England (AP) -- Crystal Palace moved eight points clear of the Premier League relegation zone with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Palace went in front after 15 minutes when Wilfried Zaha jinked his way into the penalty box and crossed for Jeffrey Schlupp, who pulled the ball back and it went in for an own goal off Burnley defender Phil Bardsley's knee.

The hosts were then 2-0 down early in the second half after on-loan striker Michy Batshuayi claimed his second Palace goal, converting a center by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Roy Hodgson's men added a third with Zaha getting the goal he deserved in the 76th minute as he again bamboozled the Burnley defense before shooting under goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

Burnley fans were at least given something to cheer when Ashley Barnes headed in an Ashley Westwood cross in the 90th minute.

