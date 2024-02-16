Zadina's first career four-point night leads Sharks past Flames 6-3

CALGARY — The offence hasn't come easy for Filip Zadina toiling on San Jose's fourth line, but he had a career night on Thursday.

The 24-year-old right-winger busted out of an offensive drought with two goals and his first NHL four-point game to lead the Sharks to a 6-3 victory over the Calgary Flames.

"It felt pretty good, obviously,” said Zadina, who had just three points in his previous 18 games. “We haven't scored as a line in a little bit but we got rewarded for the work we've done recently."

Justin Bailey, who plays on the opposite wing with Zadina on the line centred by Ryan Carpenter, also had a career night with a goal and two assists for his first multi-point game.

"I think for Z, he's obviously a very, very skilled player that can put the puck in the net,” Bailey said. “He's a high pick and a skill player for a reason and you saw that showcased tonight."

After setting up the tying goal and go-ahead goal in the second period, Zadina put the game on ice with goals 37 seconds apart early in the third to make it a 5-2 game.

"Obviously it's hard mentally because you're not playing that much,” said Zadina, whose 12:05 of ice time was the most he's logged in the past eight games. “When you're on the ice, you're doing your best to help the team. I believe we did a pretty good job of it today."

Zadina began his NHL career with Detroit, which drafted him sixth overall in 2018. He's in his first year with San Jose.

"Both (Zadina and Bailey) those guys work so hard night in and night out. To see them rewarded on the stat sheet is a great feeling,” said Sharks coach David Quinn.

Luke Kunin, with two goals, and Mikael Granlund also scored for San Jose (15-33-5). MacKenzie Blackwood made 31 saves.

Nazem Kadri, Mikael Backlund and Andrei Kuzmenko replied for Calgary (25-24-5), which has lost two consecutive games after winning its first three coming out of the all-star break.

Story continues

Rookie Dustin Wolf stopped 25 shots.

“These are games and days that you look back on and they suck, but at the same time, it's a great opportunity to evaluate yourself as a player and a person and come back stronger,” Wolf said.

The Flames have lost five of their last six at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

“It doesn't matter who the other opponent is,” said Flames defenceman MacKenzie Weegar, visibly agitated about dropping two points to the league's second-worst team. “We've got to figure that out for sure, we're losing some valuable points not being emotionally engaged.”

San Jose trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes but surged in front with three straight goals to begin the second period, taking advantage of miscues by veteran Flames defencemen.

Noah Hanifin's giveaway deep in his own end at 4:52 led to Zadina setting up Granlund, who fired his sixth goal under the crossbar.

Three minutes later, Weegar's errant pass in his own end was grabbed by Zadina, who got the puck to Bailey for his fourth goal.

The visitors went ahead by three at 12:30 on Kunin's power-play goal that wasn't initially called a goal, but upon video review at the next stoppage, was overturned.

The Flames climbed back within one with 20 seconds remaining in the second when Backlund curled out of the corner and whipped a shot towards the net that caromed in off Calen Addison, while trying to defend Andrew Mangiapane.

San Jose challenged for goaltender interference, but the goal stood and Calgary went on the power play, but was unable to take advantage and score the tying goal.

“It's not X's and O's. I think at the end of the day, it's work and compete,” Flames left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau said.

“We have to come out with more execution, work harder out there.”

PELLETIER OUT

Flames left-winger Jakob Pelletier (shoulder) did not play and is considered day-to-day.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Kick off a five-game homestand against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Flames: Play host to the Detroit Red Wings in a matinee on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2024.

Darren Haynes, The Canadian Press