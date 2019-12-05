Is Zack Wheeler the second coming of A.J. Burnett?

There is a third season beyond that which is known to man.

It is a season as vast as space and as empty as a Gatorade cooler after a walk-off dinger. It is the middle ground between the Fall Classic and spring training, between old-school and new-school. This is the dimension of signings. This is … the hot stove season.

Someone hit the "Twilight Zone" music, because sometimes things in baseball go beyond comprehension, and today we have to consider the following question: is Zack Wheeler just A.J. Burnett reincarnated?

Burnett is alive and well, after all, so maybe not. But after posing the question "Where have I seen Zack Wheeler before?" the answer was clear and convincing.

Wheeler is Burnett. Burnett is Wheeler. Finkle is Einhorn. Rosebud was the name of the sled. Maybe there's some "Space Jam" thing happening here, where Wheeler siphoned Burnett's talent through a baseball. ("Base Jam," anyone? Frantically googling "How to sell movie rights.")

The comp isn't meant to be disrespectful or derogatory; after all, Burnett was a very productive pitcher for a very long time in MLB, even through his inconsistencies.

It started with the "eye test." Anecdotally, there was something satisfyingly maddening in watching both guy's starts: Wheeler, like Burnett, boasts filthy, wipeout stuff when on. Both guys had stretches where they look like bona-fide aces; both guys also had stretches where they look like they forgot how to pitch. Both guys also dealt with injuries.

But beyond the eye test, we have to go to the tangible evidence, and the similarity between numbers through their Age 29 seasons is just eerie:

Burnett: 155 games/152 starts, 989 1/3 innings, 3.77 ERA, 3.72 FIP, 7.9 K/9, 2.09 K:BB, 1.287 WHIP, 13.8 bWAR/18.6 fWAR

Wheeler: 126 games/126 starts, 749 1/3 innings, 3.77 ERA, 3.71 FIP, 8.7 K/9, 2.69 K:BB, 1.294 WHIP, 9.7 bWAR/12.6 fWAR

Consider this, as well: Burnett signed with the Blue Jays at Age 29 on a five-year, $55 million deal, a bit cheaper than Wheeler's five-year, $118 million deal. But Burnett was with the Blue Jays for three seasons before opting out, and here are his numbers: 522 2/3 innings, 3.94 ERA, 3.82 FIP, 9.0 K/9, 1.284 WHIP. After opting out, he got himself big money from the Yankees, signing a four-year, $82.5 million deal.

And here are Burnett's age 26 through 28 seasons, before signing with Toronto: 3.61 ERA, 3.26 FIP, 1.247 WHIP, 8.5 K/9, 112 ERA+, 332 strikeouts.

Note: It's somewhat incongruous to use those same three seasons for Wheeler considering he missed two seasons because of injury, but for comparison's sake, here are the last three years for Wheeler before he signed with Philadelphia:

3.77 ERA, 3.71 FIP, 1.295 WHIP, 8.9 K/9, 98 ERA+, 447 strikeouts.

Oh, and even weirder: Dec. 6 is the anniversary of Burnett signing with the Blue Jays, while Wheeler signed on Dec. 4 with Philadelphia. Burnett left an AL East team for an AL East rival. Wheeler left an NL East team for an NL East rival. Both guys are 6-foot-4. Burnett was drafted by the Mets, Wheeler was drafted by San Francisco — then traded to the Mets. Is your mind blown yet? Have you decided on the red or the blue pill?

Burnett and Wheeler comparisons aside, it was a smart signing to bring Wheeler to Philly. GM Matt Klentak did a poor job supplementing the pitching staff last offseason, instead deciding to rebuild the lineup with four big-time acquisitions: Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen, J.T. Realmuto and Jean Segura. With Joe Girardi at the helm, this team is ready to win now, which means signing Burnett was a no-brainer.

I mean, Wheeler.