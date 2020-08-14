Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead sets gender-swapped recasting after Chris D'Elia allegations

From Digital Spy

Note: The following article contains discussion of sexual misconduct allegations that some readers may find upsetting.

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead has announced it's undergoing reshoots to replace one character after an actor was dropped from the project over sexual misconduct allegations.



Deadline reports that actress Tig Notaro, who appeared in Star Trek: Discovery, will be shooting scenes to replace You star Chris D'Elia in the film.

A similar thing happened when Christopher Plummer replaced Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World, except this time the character is having their gender swapped (or it is an entirely new character).

Part of Notaro's filming will be actual shooting on set, whereas other parts of it will be against a green screen to be composited into existing shots.

Back in June, a woman posted screenshots online that she alleged were from D'Elia and sent while she was underage. Other women responded to claim that he had also sent them harassing messages, some of whom wrote that they were underage at the time as well.

D'Elia has denied the allegations and said at the time: "All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me.

"That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who absolutely let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That's my fault. I own it. I've been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better."

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead will be released on Netflix in 2021.

Rape Crisis England and Wales works towards the elimination of all forms of sexual violence and sexual misconduct. If you’ve been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can access more information on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland’s helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.

