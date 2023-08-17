Zack Snyder says Rebel Moon's trailer is coming very soon

Netflix

Zack Snyder has revealed that the trailer for Rebel Moon will be released soon.

The epic space opera will be released on Netflix in December, with fans only having a selection of images and a behind-the-scenes teaser to grasp onto thus far.

Snyder, however, has confirmed that the trailer is nearly ready to go, and will be released next week as part of the Gamescom conference.

Adding the final touches. The @RebelMoon teaser trailer will make its global debut live @Gamescom. See you there on Tuesday, August 22. #RebelMoon pic.twitter.com/P9p6lEubQ5 — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) August 17, 2023

"Adding the final touches," he wrote on X/Twitter, accompanying a photo of two colleagues in the editing booth. "The Rebel Moon teaser trailer will make its global debut live @Gamescom. See you there on Tuesday, August 22."

The film, which is intended to be the first of two parts, will follow Kora (Sofia Boutella) as she assembles a group of warriors to battle against the Imperium, the oppressive governmental force.

"Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge," reads the logline.

"As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed."

Chris Strother/Netflix - Netflix

The impressive cast also features Djimon Honsou, Charlie Hunnam, Michael Huisman, Staz Nair, Ray Fisher, Jena Malone and Sir Anthony Hopkins; Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll and Stuart Martin have all been cast in undisclosed roles.

Snyder, who has previously directed Army of the Dead and Justice League , revealed that Rebel Moon had existed "elementally" for 20 years, admitting that he had always wanted to make a "giant, atmospheric space adventure".



Rebel Moon will be released on Netflix on December 22.

