Zack Snyder’s Justice League: new behind the scenes pictures of Wonder Woman and Superman revealed

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, aka the Snyder Cut, is fast approaching. So far, glimpses at the HBO Max miniseries have included a full-length trailer, a clip of Superman in his black suit, and a glimpse at Martian Manhunter. Now, courtesy of cinematographer Fabian Wagner’s Instagram, we’ve got another look behind the scenes.

The Snyder Cut will see the Justice League go up against Steppenwolf, with director Zack Snyder revealing that a future instalment would involve Darkseid coming to earth. In one of the newly revealed pictures, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman stares down a mural of Darkseid (she’s also wearing what looks like fluffy boots, but we assume this is more a Gal Gadot thing than a Wondy thing). A clip of this scene was released back in June, and sees Wonder Woman look at the mural with some trepidation, with a Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice speech from Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor as a voiceover.

As for Superman, the behind the scenes picture doesn’t give away a whole lot – apart from the fact that the infamous moustache is missing, which means this picture definitely doesn’t come from a reshoot – but is probably from the scene where Supes comes back to life and briefly takes on the Justice League, judging by the memorial setting.

While these pictures aren’t showing us anything we didn’t know already, they are a reminder that what’s coming in the Snyder Cut is going to be pretty different from what we saw in the theatrical version of the movie. Recently, it’s also been revealed that Jared Leto’s Joker returned for additional photography, along with Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke – with the extra filming amounting to around four minutes of footage. We can also expect another reveal tomorrow to mark the anniversary of the theatrical release of Justice League.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is set to land on HBO Max in 2021 as a four-part miniseries. Until then, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon.