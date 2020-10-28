Zack Snyder confirms reshoots are underway for his 'Justice League' re-cut

Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League just got serious.

The director has posted a tease of a picture, showing a clapper board – confirming that his reshoots for the movie are now underway.

Recent reports have suggested that Ben Affleck (Batman), Amber Heard (Mera), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg) have all been called back for said reshoots.

And last week it also emerged that Jared Leto is to reprise his role of The Joker in the recut.

One of the most contentious superhero movies of all time, Snyder's re-cut was confirmed earlier this year, and is set to be shown as a four-part miniseries on HBO Max, though few thought that it would be as extensive as this.

Snyder stepped away from directing the movie in May 2017, during the film's post-production period, to be with his family following the tragic death of his daughter.

Warner Bros brought in Joss Whedon to finish the movie, but instead, Whedon initiated his own reshoots, at huge expense and pushing the movie's budget to a vast $300 million.

Once it was released, film fans and critics slated it, with reports that due to the film's huge budget, it lost the studio in the region of $60 million.

Fans have been calling for Snyder's version ever since, though with reshoots now in progress, whether this will be the 'original vision' some fans want remains to be seen.

However, the reshoots of the movie come in tandem with allegations of unacceptable on-set conduct from Whedon by members of the cast.

In July, Ray Fisher sensationally accused Whedon of 'gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable' behaviour during the production.

He also accused Warner Bros executives Jon Berg and Geoff Johns of 'enabling' Whedon's alleged behaviour.

An investigation into the accusations took place in August this year, however that too became mired in controversy, after Fisher claimed that it aimed to discredit his allegations.

Snyder's Justice League is due to land some time in 2021.