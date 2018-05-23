Zack Cozart Concerned Teams 'Have an Ulterior Motive' in Starting Relievers

Angels infielder Zack Cozart is concerned "teams have an ulterior motive" when using relievers as starters.

Cozart got a first-hand look at the strategy when the Rays started Sergio Romo on Saturday and Sunday against Los Angeles.

Following the weekend, Cozart said it was "bad for baseball," calling it similar to a spring-training atmosphere.

Then Tuesday, Cozart explained his take on the issue further.

"I feel like teams have an ulterior motive when they are doing this," Cozart told media, according to the Orange County Register. "Less starting pitching means you don't have to pay guys as much."

Cozart said he understood the situation the Rays were in, but he didn't want to overlook the future of baseball.

"I'm more concerned about the financial aspect of three or four years down the road, if your whole staff is bullpenning except a couple guys, your payroll is going to go down because you don't have to pay starters anymore."