Zachary Rolfe gives evidence in his defence in trial for alleged murder of Kumanjayi Walker

Nino Bucci
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Aaron Bunch/AAP</span>
Photograph: Aaron Bunch/AAP

In the third hour of the 18th day in constable Zachary Rolfe’s trial for murder, the Northern Territory police officer who had so far sat masked and mute in the courtroom was thrust into the fray.

“Your honour, my client does propose to give evidence in his defence and we’re in a position to start now, if that’s convenient to the court?” David Edwardson QC said on Wednesday.

After Judge John Burns confirmed it was convenient, Edwardson said: “I call Zachary Rolfe”.

Rolfe, a short man with an upright gait, had spent most of the week in the witness box, perched on the edge of his seat. Since the start of the trial, he has let his stubble grow.

During the trial, Rolfe’s voice had hitherto only been heard when audio from body-worn camera footage considered central to the case boomed throughout the courtroom from televisions overhead, and when he said “not guilty” at the start of the trial.

His evidence is the first time he has detailed why, on the night of 9 November 2019, he shot Kumanjayi Walker three times while trying to arrest him in the remote community of Yuendumu.

Related: Zachary Rolfe denies making up parts of his story of the shooting of Kumanjayi Walker

Burns told the court that although Rolfe had thus far maintained his right to silence by not participating in police interviews, they should not draw any unfavourable conclusions from that.

During his evidence, Rolfe turned side to side while speaking, making an effort to face the eight men and five women in the jury who have been separated to opposite walls of the court to mitigate a potential Covid-19 outbreak.

He started with the broad brushstrokes of his life: he was born in Canberra in 1991, completed high school there, joined the Army, where he spent five years from 2010 onwards, and then spent 10 months doing “odd jobs” in Canberra before joining the NT police.

He later clarified that during this 10-month period he also spent four to five weeks training in the US state of Arkansas with Trojan Securities International, where he completed hostage rescue, counter ambush driving, and weapons familiarisation courses to “upskill” himself.

In May 2016, he moved to Darwin to start his training with the NT police force.

He spoke about the breadth and detail of his police training. How he first became aware of an incident in which Walker used an axe to threaten two Yuendumu police officers who were trying to arrest him (“Kumanjayi Walker was lucky that he didn’t get shot that day”). And how Rolfe happened to come face to face with Walker in a dark room of a Yuendumu property known as House 511 only 15 minutes after leaving the local police station.

But Rolfe’s evidence was mostly about the 3.1 seconds that it took for him to shoot Walker three times.

Prosecutor Philip Strickland SC said in opening his case that Rolfe had no legal justification for firing the second and third shots, and given that they were fired from point blank range, Rolfe intended either to kill or seriously harm Walker.

As Edwardson said in his opening to the case, Rolfe’s defence is that he was acting in good faith, in the reasonable performance of his duties, and in the self-defence of himself and Eberl when he fired the shots at Walker.

“What is not in dispute … is that in the face of that spontaneous attack with an edged weapon, constable Rolfe was justified in drawing his police firearm and firing a shot into the back of Mr Walker – shot one,” Edwardson previously told the court.

“What is in dispute is whether, within the space of a couple of seconds, the subsequent discharge of two further shots into Kumanjayi Walker was unlawful.

“It is the defence position that constable Rolfe, having been stabbed by a known violent offender and having lawfully shot him once, was justified in continuing to defend his mate and fellow police officer who was just doing his job.”

Related: Zachary Rolfe trial: police officer charged with murder tells court Kumanjayi Walker put hand on his gun

What Edwardson had not said during his opening was in many ways the most fascinating part of Rolfe’s evidence this week: that the police officer claims Walker had his hand on his firearm, seemingly in an attempt to take it from him, only moments before the first shot was fired, and that he saw Walker stabbing Eberl in the chest and neck when shots two and three were fired.

Rolfe later agreed that camera footage did not show the hand resting on his gun, and he did not think it showed Eberl being stabbed. He also clarified that it was his “impression” and “perception” that Eberl was being stabbed, and that he had not physically seen Walker’s scissors touch his body.

Eberl was found to have a small scratch under his left shoulder several days after the incident, but he has given evidence that he could not recall this injury having occurred during his struggle with Walker.

Under cross-examination from Strickland, Rolfe denied that he had made up that Walker touched his gun or that he had seen him stabbing Eberl, and other parts of his evidence, or that he had rehearsed answers.

When these claims were put to him by Strickland, Rolfe answered “incorrect”.

Strickland was building to what he considers a singular point, that he believed was best emphasised by playing to the jury Rolfe’s own words from immediately after the shooting, which can be heard in the body-worn camera footage.

Rolfe told Eberl the shooting was “all good” as he had been stabbing them both.

Strickland said Rolfe answered Eberl in that way to justify what he had done, knowing the shooting had been captured on body-worn cameras.

“Because constable, you knew you had gone too far?” Strickland asked.

“Incorrect,” Rolfe answered.

“You knew you had been too gung ho,” Strickland said.

“Incorrect,” Rolfe said.

Strickland then asked Rolfe: “How was the situation all good?”

“A violent offender was trying to murder two police officers and he no longer was,” Rolfe responded.

Soon after that, and after a few more questions from Edwardson, it was over.

Rolfe stood at the stand, took a long sip from a plastic cup of water, and then made his way back into the body of the court, removing his mask from his left pocket and placing it over his face as he went.

The trial will continue on Tuesday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Joy Drop: In times of crisis, it's important to find comfort in humour

    Another end of the week has come. So much turmoil in the world has left us all feeling so vulnerable and stressed. We check the news and there is a palpable sense of dread. There is a deep sadness and frustration fuelled by injustice within the chaos and terror of conflict. I wondered if anyone would even want to laugh or smile this week. I remembered that in an interview with the New York Times, the late great Black feminist scholar Bell Hooks once said: "We can not have a meaningful revolution

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Stingers ready to resume Basketball Champions League Americas play in Nicaragua

    The CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers will find themselves in familiar territory this weekend: Nicaragua. After travelling to Polideportivo in December to complete the first of three legs of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition, the Stingers carry their 1-1 record back to the Central American country for their next window of games. These contests, part of an league that brings together 12 of the best basketball teams across seven countries in the Americas to compete for

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Another reason to love Cristiano Ronaldo besides his football skills

    Here’s why Ronaldo has one of the biggest hearts in all of sport.

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.