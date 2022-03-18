Zachary Rolfe’s father spoke to a witness about evidence during his son’s trial, prosecutor claimed

Nino Bucci
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Aaron Bunch/AAP</span>
Photograph: Aaron Bunch/AAP

Constable Zachary Rolfe’s father spoke to a witness about their evidence and stared at them in an intimidating manner during his son’s trial for murder, counsel for the Department of Public Prosecutions claimed during Rolfe’s trial.

The court did not consider or make any finding as to whether the alleged incident occurred and no explanation from Rolfe’s father was sought, but he later denied the allegation. Instead, Justice John Burns issued a general warning to all people present at the court about the importance of not speaking to witnesses.

Rolfe, 30, was on trial for the murder of Warlpiri man Kumanjayi Walker, who died in November 2019 after he was shot three times by Rolfe during an attempted arrest. He was found not guilty of murder and two alternative charges on 11 March.

Rolfe’s father Richard, who was not involved in the proceedings, was a constant presence in the public gallery throughout the five-week trial. On 1 March, Phillip Strickland for DPP told the court that he had been instructed that Richard Rolfe had spoken to Det Sgt Andrew Barram in the toilets of the court on 1 March.

Details about the allegations can now be reported after Judge John Burns lifted a suppression order on all matters heard in the Northern Territory Supreme Court outside the presence of the jury on 1 March.

After a short break during that day’s hearing, Prosecutor Philip Strickland SC told Burns he had been instructed that Barram had been in the toilet when he was spoken to by Richard Rolfe.

“He was spoken to by the accused’s father, who commented on his evidence. And stared at him, in what was described as an intimidating manner.

“I’d simply ask your Honour to warn everyone in court, that they ought not to speak to any witness who’s giving evidence in court.

Burns agreed to give a warning to those in the court about witnesses.

“Well without in any way commenting upon the rights or wrongs of the suggestion that’s been made by the Crown about the particular incident, it is of course, important that all witnesses be able to give their evidence freely, and without any suggestion of interference or intimidation.

“So that all persons who are present in or around the court, should not attempt to speak to or in any other way, interact with witnesses, either before they give their evidence, or whilst they are giving their evidence, or even after they have given their evidence.”

Richard Rolfe has not responded to a request for comment from Guardian Australia, but he told the NT News that he had not intimidated Barram.

He said Barram entered the bathroom while he was already inside and his only interaction with him was when Barram held the door for him as he left.

“I said ‘thank you’ to the bloke for holding the door open,” he said.

“I didn’t know that Barram had [come] in and those were the only words.”

Barram, a senior NT police officer with extensive experience in training who conducted multiple reviews of the shooting for the prosecution, was described by Rolfe’s defence barrister David Edwardson QC during the trial as “undoubtedly the most controversial witness”.

The court heard that, until recently, Barram had oversight of all firearms and defensive tactics training within NT police, and reviewed and wrote the force’s training manuals.

He gave evidence over three days, saying Rolfe had acted against his training as an NT police officer when he shot Walker a second and third time.

Barram said that instead of firing the second and third shots, Rolfe could have used “defensive tactics … that don’t involve a weapon” to assist his colleague, then-constable Adam Eberl, in controlling Walker once they were struggling on the floor. He said that the firing of the last two shots did not “tactically give them any advantage”.

Another expert witness called by Rolfe’s solicitors disagreed with Barram’s conclusion saying: “In my view once the struggle went from a standing struggle to the ground it became a far more dangerous and dire situation for constable Eberl.”

“They had gone from a standing position in a fairly equal fight, to being on the ground … and constable Eberl pinning Mr Walker down,” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;

  • Howden's 1st ski cross win of season highlights Canada's 3-medal haul in Austria

    Reece Howden, the 2020-21 World Cup's top-ranked racer in men's ski cross, stood atop the medal podium for the first time this season on Sunday in Reiteralm, Austria, a year to the day of his victory in Russia. The man known as "Big Rig" dominated Sunday's big final with a strong start to finish win in the first World Cup race since the Beijing Olympics last month, where Howden placed ninth overall in his Winter Games debut. "It feels amazing," Howden told Alpine Canada. "The way Canada has been

  • Hope through unity: Formative 2022 Winter Paralympics come to solemn end in Beijing

    The precarious-yet-formative 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing drew to a close Sunday, with "hopes for peace" serving as the outgoing message. International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons delivered a speech centred around the collective desire for unity. "Differences here did not divide us," Parsons said, speaking before an audience that included Chinese president Xi Jinping. "Through this unity we have hope. Hopes for inclusion, hopes for harmony and importantly hopes for

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Hedman scores 2, Stamkos 3 assists, Lightning top Kraken 4-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Victor Hedman scored twice to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night. Steven Stamkos had three assists in his 900th NHL game. Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning, who won their second straight to finish a six-game road trip — their longest of the season. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots for his 32nd win, most in the league. Yanni Gourde scored his 14th goal for the Kraken, who have lost five of s