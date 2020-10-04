Zachary Quinto says the market might be too saturated for a new ‘Star Trek’ movie

Zachary Quinto says everyone involved in Star Trek is eager for a fourth instalment to the blockbuster franchise, but he believes the market might be a bit too saturated for it.

Quinto, who portrayed Spock in 2009’s Star Trek, 2013’s Star Trek Into Darkness, and 2016’s Star Trek Beyond, says that he and the other members of the cast are all “incredibly close friends in real life,” which is why all of them “would welcome the opportunity to go back and keep telling those stories.”

Read More: Chris Pine in line to play Simon Templar in reboot of 'The Saint'

He then told The Talk that the market might actually be a bit too “saturated” for a new Star Trek film, before adding, “So I'm not sure what the plans are for the feature film version of the franchise. But we're all here if they want to beam us up.”

View photos Cast members Karl Urban (L), Zachary Quinto (2nd L) and Chris Pine (R) pose with director J.J. Abrams at the red carpet of the Australian premiere of "Star Trek Into Darkness" in central Sydney April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz (AUSTRALIA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) More

Over the last four years there have been various rumours about the potential follow-up to Star Trek Beyond, which, even though it received generally positive reviews, was the least successful financially of the rebooted sci-fi series.

Originally it was announced that Chris Hemsworth would be returning as George Kirk, the father to Chris Pine’s James T. Kirk who died in the prologue to Star Trek. But by December, 2017, Quentin Tarantino’s interest in making his own Star Trek film had started to emerge. Mark L Smith was even hired to write the script, based on Tarantino’s idea.

Read More: New 'Star Trek' reboot has been paused

Things became more muddled, though, when it was revealed that S.J. Clarkson was working on her own Star Trek film, which was being developed alongside Tarantino’s effort. Then, in November, 2019, it was announced that Noah Hawley was writing and directing his take on the series, only for it be put on hold just a few months later.

Tarantino still insists that his proposed Star Trek film could be made, although he wouldn’t direct it.