Zachary Bernard, Founder of We Feature You, Discusses the Significance of an Online Presence for Businesses Today

DIEPPE, NEW BRUNSWICK / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / In today's digital age, businesses can no longer rely solely on traditional advertising to attract customers and build their brand. With the increasing importance of online presence, it's crucial for businesses to establish a strong digital footprint. So what should businesses do to stay ahead of the curve? Zachary Bernard, Founder of We Feature You gives some insight.

"As an entrepreneur with experience in various industries, I have observed that the current business landscape relies heavily on the internet. In today's competitive market, having a strong online presence is crucial to stay ahead of the curve. It's unfortunate that many clients who come to us lack social proof, credibility, and a digital presence. As someone born in the digital age, I have seen how businesses can be left behind if they don't prioritize their online presence. The question in the end just becomes, can businesses really afford not to have a strong online presence in today's competitive market?" - Zachary Bernard , Founder of We Feature You.

To remain competitive in the modern business landscape, it's imperative to leverage the digital age to your advantage. With the vast reach of the internet, establishing an online presence has become easier than ever before. By simply creating and posting content, businesses can reach their potential customers, audiences, and clients. This makes it essential for businesses to have a strong online presence in order to effectively connect with their target market.

Based on a report back in 2020 by FocusVision, a market research firm, the decision-making process for businesses when making a purchase or signing a contract with a vendor is a complex journey that involves a considerable amount of research. On average, business buyers consume 13 pieces of content before making a final decision, with vendors providing 8 of those pieces and the remaining 5 coming from third-party business sources. This goes to show that by having a strong online presence, you're increasing the odds of potential customers or buyers swinging your way instead of your competitors.

When it comes to establishing a strong online presence for your business, simply posting content is not enough. It's important to understand that consumers are looking for more than just your content before making a purchasing decision. Validation, social proof, and other key factors play a significant role in their decision-making process. That's why media coverage in high-tier publications, appearances on well-known podcasts, and guest appearances on TV segments can make all the difference. By distinguishing yourself and your business through these channels, you can take your online branding to the next level and set yourself apart from your competitors. Don't settle for the basics, strive to create a key differentiating factor for your business.

