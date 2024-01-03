Zach Wilson ruled out for Jets' finale at Patriots. Could be end of quarterback's time in New York

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson remains in the concussion protocol and coach Robert Saleh has already ruled him out for the New York Jets' season finale at New England on Sunday.

It could mark the end of Wilson's time in New York after a disappointing three seasons during which he never lived up to lofty expectations as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Wilson was injured in the first half of the Jets’ 30-0 loss at Miami on Dec. 17. Trevor Siemian will start his third straight game in Wilson's place.

Saleh said tight end Jeremy Ruckert and offensive lineman Jacob Hanson also remain in the concussion protocol and won't play against the Patriots.

Wilson was benched for two games earlier this season after replacing the injured Aaron Rodgers. He returned with perhaps the best performance of his career, going 27 of 36 for 301 yards — his third career game of 300 or more yards — and two touchdowns in New York's 30-6 victory over Houston. Wilson was selected the AFC offensive player of the week, but was injured the following week.

With Rodgers coming back next season from a torn left Achilles tendon, the Jets are expected to target another veteran backup quarterback in the offseason. Wilson is signed through next season and New York is unlikely to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. The Jets could look to trade the 24-year-old quarterback during the offseason.

Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press