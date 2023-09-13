Zach Wilson’s Mom Has Sarcastic Response After Fan Throws Water Bottle at the Jets Quarterback

Wilson stepped in for Aaron Rodgers, who was injured three plays into Monday night's game, and helped lead the New York Jets to an overtime victory

Scott Kinser/CSM/Shutterstock Zach Wilson

Helping lift the already reeling New York Jets to a dramatic season-opening victory on Monday Night Football was apparently still not enough for embattled quarterback Zach Wilson to win over the home crowd.

A video on social media showed a fan throwing a water bottle at Wilson, 24, as he walked off the field. The water bottle toss hit the third-year quarterback square in the head, causing him to laugh in disbelief before greeting a teammate with a high five in the locker room tunnel.

“Even after the win, Zac wilson with no respect from NY fans with water bottle being thrown at him,” one user wrote on Twitter, sharing video of the water bottle toss.

But the moment also caught the attention of Wilson’s mom Lisa, who is heavily active on social media. Lisa, 50, took umbrage with the dangerous throw and posted a sarcastic response on her Instagram stories.

“That happened after they won the game. Hit him right in the head. Awesome,” Lisa, 50, wrote in a story Tuesday night, adding a thumbs up emoji.

Lisa reshared a clip of the water bottle toss that called Jets fans a “horrible fanbase.”

Related: Aaron Rodgers Out for the Season After MRI Confirms Jets QB Tore His Achilles: Reports

Zach Wilson/Instagram Lisa Wilson and Zach Wilson

In her other Instagram stories on Tuesday, Lisa shared her thoughts on Wilson’s unexpected performance on Monday night. Wilson, the Jets' backup quarterback, was brought in after starter Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon three plays into the game.

Rodgers, 39, had been traded to the Jets during the offseason and had replaced Wilson as the team’s starting quarterback. Wilson, who was drafted in the first round by New York last season, received a divisive reaction from Jets fans throughout last season as he led the team to a 7-10 record.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Last night did not go as we expected,” Lisa told her social media followers Tuesday. “I kind of thought this was going to be a year of development and growing and learning and we were all going to sit and watch this amazing connection that Zach and Aaron have. Aaron has been so, so good to Zach.”

Story continues

Related: Fans Drink Heavily After Aaron Rodgers Injury at Bar Offering Free Drinks If Jets Lose — and Then Have to Pay

Zach Wilson/Instagram Zach Wilson and Lisa Wilson

Lisa said Rodgers has “been just really such an amazing support” and has been “just holding [Zach’s] hand” throughout the offseason. She said her son has “been learning so much,” which helped him take over for Rodgers unexpectedly on Monday.

Wilson came in for relief and completed 14 out of 21 passes for 140 yards, one touchdown and an interception. The Jets won the game on a walk-off punt return in overtime. Test results on Tuesday then showed Rodgers’ injury would keep him out for the entire 2023 season.

“My heart breaks for Aaron because I know how much he loves this game,” Wilson’s mom said. “And then Zach went in there, like, literally he hadn’t really played all week and he had to get up and he had to do it and he had to play hard and I am so, so proud of him.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.