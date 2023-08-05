Zach Thomas shares journey from small Texas town to Miami Dolphins stardom to Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio — Zach Thomas made sure he didn't forget his roots in the small town of Pampa, Texas, but made it clear that Miami is his true home as he was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

As he walked on stage Saturday and saw the sea of aqua green with his No. 54 jersey, he made sure to say how proud he was to be a Miami Dolphins great entering the Hall of Fame. He called it a dream come true.

"I left those dirt roads for Miami, and there's no other place I rather call home than Miami," Thomas said at the beginning of his speech. "So thank you to the great late Wayne Huizenga. Stephen Ross and Tom Garfinkel for keeping the organization first class.

"When I look up into the stands, I saw you wearing my No. 54, I knew I couldn't let you down. Thanks for believing in me toward the end and even putting pressure on the Hall of Fame to get me here."

Zach Thomas delivers his speech during the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement on Saturday in Canton, Ohio.

Thomas, who was criticized as an undersized and unathletic linebacker, mentioned switching from fullback to middle linebacker when he went to Texas Tech (he is the first Red Raider enshrined in the Hall).

Thomas continued to thank everyone in the Dolphins organizations, from Mike Westoff, who scouted him, to coaches and former teammates, including Dan Marino, Tim Bowens and Jason Taylor.

Thomas admitted he enjoyed the divisional rivalries, including facing Patriots coach Bill Belichick and saying Kevin Mawae was one of toughest players he went against. He also paid his respects to the passionate fans in the AFC East.

"Despite all the things you screamed at me and did to me," Thomas said. "Don't tell anybody this. I really enjoyed it, and I still do. The rivalries are what makes the NFL so great."

Zach Thomas gets emotional paying tribute to the late great Junior Seau ❤️#PFHOF23 pic.twitter.com/WWklxv1Tzy — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) August 5, 2023

Thomas also is thankful to his family, especially his parents, as he called them "his greatest influence in his life."

"Mom led with love, kindness and a whole lot of discipline. Dad taught me toughness, respect and how to compete in everything. "

Thomas' last shoutout was to his late teammate, Junior Seau.

"He was everything I wanted to be as a football player," Thomas said. "He was my inspiration. He became my teammate and friend. He's not here physically, but he's here spiritually."

