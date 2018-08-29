Zach Smith Rips Ohio State Investigation, Says Urban Meyer 'Knows What's Real' in Twitter Rant

Khadrice Rollins
Sports Illustrated
In a series of tweets sent out Wednesday, former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith said Urban Meyer did not apologize to Courtney Smith when the school announced Meyer's three-game suspension "because he knows what's real and would have never apologized."

Zach Smith Rips Ohio State Investigation, Says Urban Meyer 'Knows What's Real' in Twitter Rant

In a series of tweets sent out Wednesday, former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith said Urban Meyer did not apologize to Courtney Smith when the school announced Meyer's three-game suspension "because he knows what's real and would have never apologized."

In a series of tweets sent out Wednesday, former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith said Urban Meyer did not apologize to Courtney Smith when the school announced Meyer's three-game suspension "because he knows what's real and would have never apologized."

Zach Smith, who was fired last month in the wake of a report chronicling a history of domestic violence allegations against him, also said Ohio State president Michael Drake "is either the cause of the joke of an 'investigation' or 'punishment' or he allowed it."

Meyer was given a three-game suspension as the result of an investigation commissioned by Ohio State into how he handled previous reported incidents with Zach Smith, who was Meyer's recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach at Ohio State and Florida.

Smith also retweeted multiple messages defending Meyer and tweeted a photo of his children, criticizing multiple media outlets for their reporting.

It was previously reported that Zach Smith had at least two encounters with police involving alleged domestic violence incidents with Courtney Smith. In 2009 as a member of Meyer's staff at Florida, Zach Smith was arrested for aggravated battery of his then-wife, who at the time was two months pregnant. Charges were not filed in that case.

In October 2015, Zach Smith was investigated by police for assault and domestic violence against Courtney Smith, but once again, charges were not filed.

As the university's investigation was going on, it was reported that Zach Smith was arrested in February 2013 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Additionally, as part of the investigation, Ohio State uncovered and released text messages sent between Courtney Smith and Meyer's wife Shelley that allude to the abuse. Shelley Meyer sent one message to Courtney Smith that read, "I am praying for you!!! I wouldn't listen to him anyway. He doesn't talk to anyone about you. I know the truth. Please take care of yourself and let me know what I could help."

College football reporter Brett McMurphy had previously tweeted out a screenshot of a text exchange between Zach Smith and Courtney Smith in which Zach Smith apologized for strangling his wife during a trip, lying to her and cheating on her.

Ohio State opens its season against Oregon State on Sept. 1. While Meyer is suspended, offensive coordinator Ryan Day will serve as the interim head coach.

What to Read Next