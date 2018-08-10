Zach Smith: No contact with OSU investigators

The attorney for former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith said Thursday night his client hasn't been contacted by the university's independent investigators.

OSU is looking into whether suspended head coach Urban Meyer and program officials followed protocol when informed of domestic violence claims against Smith.

Allegations made by Courtney Smith include physical abuse by Zach Smith that Meyer and other coaches on the staff -- and their spouses -- were made aware of, leading to Meyer being placed on administrative leave Aug. 1.

The investigation is being led by Mary Jo White and is entering its fifth day.

Zach Smith's attorney, Brad Koffel, told ESPN on Thursday he was surprised Smith hasn't been contacted.

Courtney Smith's attorney, Julia Leveridge, said her client hadn't been contacted as of Tuesday.

--Field Level Media