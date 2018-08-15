Zach Smith met with Ohio State investigators on Tuesday for 'several hours'

Former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith met with Ohio State’s investigative team on Tuesday for “several hours,” according to his attorney Bradley Koffel.

Koffel told the Columbus Dispatch that Zach answered every question that was asked of him, and that the lawyers conducting the interview were “thoroughly prepared and very exhaustive in their questioning.” He also told USA Today that Zach “did not refuse to answer a single question.”

Like he has in multiple interviews, Zach once again denied to investigators on Tuesday that he ever committed domestic abuse, whether physically or mentally, against his ex-wife Courtney Smith.

He has in the past admitted that their relationship was “toxic” and there were “times when things got out of hand.” Courtney filed for a domestic violence protection order against Zach in July.

Courtney met with the investigative group — made up of three members from Ohio State’s board of trustees and three others outside the university — herself on Monday.

The investigative group is currently looking into how head coach Urban Meyer responded to Courtney’s domestic abuse allegations against Zach, and trying to determine what he knew when. Meyer has admitted that he knew Courtney accused Zach of domestic violence in 2015, though he initially said the opposite at Big Ten media days. He has since apologized and claimed to have reported the accusation to the proper channels and followed the proper protocol.

Meyer is currently on paid administrative leave.

A Columbus Dispatch report last week also said that Zach — who was fired by Meyer on July 23 — was planning to request to be reinstated as the Buckeyes’ wide receiver coach when interviewed by the committee. According to Koffel, Zach felt “as though he’s deserving of having his job back.” It is unclear if he made that request.

