Zach Smith to meet with Ohio State investigators this week, feels he is 'deserving of having his job back'

Ohio State is currently investigating into head coach Urban Meyer, trying to determine what he knew about longtime assistant and former wide receivers coach Zach Smith’s alleged domestic abuse.

The committee conducting the investigation — made up of three members from Ohio State’s board of trustees and three others outside the university — set an initial goal of wrapping up the investigation within 14 days, well before the 2018 season kicks off on September 1.

Now that they have reached the halfway point, Smith told The Columbus Dispatch that he expects to be interviewed himself on Monday or Tuesday this week, though he declined to comment further.

And, according to his attorney Bradley Koffel, Smith will answer any and all questions from the committee.

“He’s got nothing to hide,” Koffel told The Columbus Dispatch.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, Smith will also request to be reinstated as the Buckeyes’ wide receiver coach.

“I think it’s unrealistic, but I know Zach feels as though he’s deserving of having his job back,” Koffel told The Columbus Dispatch.

It’s highly unlikely that Smith will get his job back at Ohio State at this point — especially in time for the Buckeyes’ season opener against Oregon State in three weeks — given that Meyer is still on paid administrative leave himself.

Smith has denied the domestic abuse allegations against him, claiming he “never committed domestic abuse against” his wife, Courtney, though he did admit that their relationship was toxic and there were “times when things got out of hand.” Courtney filed for a domestic violence protection order against Smith in July.

Meyer admitted that he knew Courtney accused Smith of domestic violence in 2015, after initially saying the opposite at Big Ten media days. He has since apologized, and said that he reported the accusation to the proper channel and followed protocol.

Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith is expected to meet with university investigators early this week. (Getty Images)

