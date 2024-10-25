Zach Sieler and many other injures create roster problem for Dolphins

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) reacts after sacking New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) in the first half of their NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

The Miami Dolphins have more roster concerns than the team has roster spots available heading into Sunday’s home game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Dolphins need to release a player, or place one on injured reserve to create a roster spot for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol Thursday and has been cleared to return, and Miami’s injuries at cornerback, defensive tackle and receiver will force the team to leave one area exposed in Sunday’s game because NFL teams only have two practice squad elevations each week.

Tyler Huntley, who sustained a injury to his throwing shoulder, being placed on injured reserve, or Tim Boyle, who could be released from the 53-man roster and returned to the practice squad because of Skylar Thompson’s return from his rib injury, are the moves Miami could make to clear a spot for Tagovailoa.

If Miami releases Boyle it wouldn’t have a third emergency quarterback for Sunday’s game since Huntley has been ruled out for the game.

Complicating things is the fact Miami has to use one of its two practice squad elevations on recently signed long snapper Matt Overton, who was added last week to replace Blake Ferguson, unless it signs Overton to the 53-man roster in the next two days. But to do that, like in the Tagovailoa scenario, Miami would need to release a player or place one on injured reserve.

Based on the team’s recent injuries there are quite a few options for injured reserve.

An eye injury Zach Sieler sustained on Thursday has the seven-year veteran ruled out for Sunday’s game, which would leave Miami thin when it comes to defensive linemen.

Losing Seiler, who has contributed 18 tackles, two sacks, one interception and recovered one fumble, is problematic against the Cardinals, which average 150.3 rushing yards per game (ranks sixth), and 5.45 yards per carry (second in the NFL).

Da’Shawn Hand will likely replace Sieler, starting his 12th NFL game, and first with the Dolphins.

Nose tackles Benito Jones and Brandon Pili will likely inherit more snaps, but the Dolphins might need to call Neil Farrell, a former LSU standout in his third NFL season, up from the practice squad to fortify the defensive front, which is anchored by Calais Campbell.

While Malik Washington is expected to replace Baxton Berrios as the primary punt returner, the Dolphins would be wise to elevate receiver Dee Eskridge for the game because he’s the only other proven punt returner who is healthy. Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Jevon Holland have all handled punts during their NFL careers, but all three are nursing injuries.

Hill missed the portion of Friday’s practice the media watched because of a foot injury he was likely receiving treatment for. Waddle is nursing a quadriceps strain that has limited his participation all week, and Holland, who returned punts for the Dolphins his rookie season, has a broken left hand.

Holland missed last week’s game because of the hand injury but has been cleared to play with a significant wrap around his hand this week.

Kader Kohou (neck) and Storm Duck (ankle) each has been ruled out, which creates a need for additional cornerback help, and a nickel replacement. This will be Cam Smith’s first game back from injured reserve, but the 2023 second-round pick doesn’t have experience playing inside at the nickel spot. He has spent his whole playing career working on the boundary.

Nik Needham, who has one remaining practice squad elevation, is a candidate to fill that nickel void considering he has started there throughout his NFL career. However, it seems like the Dolphins will utilize a combination of Jalen Ramsey, Holland, and Siran Neal to play inside at nickel against the Cardinals.