Zach Roloff Says His Son Jackson and Jeremy's Daughter Ember Are "Really Close"

Former Little People, Big World stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff announced their joint departure from the TLC show in July 2018.

Apparently, Zach and Tori Roloff's 2-year-old son, Jackson, is "really close" to Jeremy and Audrey's 2-year-old daughter, Ember.

The couples have a total of four children — Jackson, Ember, Lilah Ray, and Bode — who are all close in age.

Though Little People, Big World has changed so much over the years, one thing never will: the TLC hit show's emphasis on the importance of family. This couldn’t be more true for LPBW stars Zach and Tori Roloff, who call Jeremy and Audrey Roloff their neighbors.

Nearly two years ago, Jeremy and Audrey announced they were leaving the show to concentrate on other projects. In the latest LPBW episode though, we see the A Love Letter Life authors step in front of the cameras once again — this time, to say a final goodbye to the Roloff Farms’s iconic treehouse.

As Zach stood by his twin brother, Jeremy, the two became emotional and excited about the new memories their own children would create together. And fans can rest assured that this has already begun.

“Jackson and Ember have had plenty, tons of time to hang out with each other,” Zach tells Good Housekeeping. “With Jeremy and Audrey, [when] they had their [A Love Letter Life] book launch or whenever they would go on the book tour, quite a few times we hosted Ember at our house for a couple nights at a time.”

As LPBW viewers know, Zach and Tori have a 2-year-old son named Jackson Kyle Roloff, and Jeremy and Audrey have a 2-year-old daughter named Ember Jean Roloff. Most recently, the young families welcomed more children back-to-back. In November 2019, Zach and Tori had their daughter, Lilah Ray Roloff, and in January 2020, Jeremy and Audrey introduced their newborn son, Bode James Roloff, to the world.

Although the Roloffs have had to stay connected from afar amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Zach hopes their families will get to reunite soon. By the sounds of it, little Jackson and Ember are good friends.

“Jackson and Ember are really close ... as we come into summer, hopefully all the health issues go away in society as a whole ... and we’re able to spend time with each other,” he says. “We live in the same neighborhood as Jeremy and Audrey, so there will be tons of opportunities as the summer rolls on.”

We can't wait to see more of the baby Roloffs experiencing farm life together!





