Zach Osborne's 3 TDs lift road-warrior Colgate Raiders past Cornell, 35-25

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Zach Osborne threw for two first-half touchdowns and ran for a third in the fourth quarter to put Colgate in front and Christian Sweeney recovered a Cornell fumble in the end zone for insurance as the Raiders earned their first win, knocking off the Big Red 35-25 in a nonconference game on Saturday.

The Raiders were on the road for the fourth time in five games to start the season, after losing games at Syracuse, Villanova and Holy Cross, as well as their home opener against Penn.

Jameson Wang ran for two first-half touchdowns and Jackson Kennedy connected on a 34-yard field goal with two seconds left in the first half to give the Big Red a 17-14 lead at halftime.

Osborne engineered a 17-play, 97-yard drive to take the lead to start the fourth quarter, dashing in from the 10 to make it 21-17 and Brendan Cassamajor punched over from the 1 to make it 28-17 with 5:48 left.

Wang fired an 11-yard pass to Nicholas Laboy with under three minutes left to play, then ran for a two-point conversion to get Cornell within a field goal, 28-25 with 2:29 left.

Osborne was 16 of 25 for 179 yards and two touchdowns and was picked off for Colgate (1-4) and added 62 yards on 17 carries. Treyvohn Saunders had seven catches for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Wang was 23 of 36 for 226 yards and a touchdown to lead Cornell (2-1), adding 63 yards on the ground on a dozen carries. Laboy had 7 catches for 104 yards.

