Zach LaVine-Warriors trade with Bulls listed as bold NBA prediction

For months, Zach LaVine’s name has been one of the most popular in NBA trade rumors. He was injured for over a month but made his return against the Charlotte Hornets a few games ago, just in time for trade season to kick into high gear. The NBA trade deadline is on February 8, and lots of eyes will be on the Chicago Bulls.

Lots of teams have reportedly shown an interest in a potential LaVine trade, with the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings being two of the most common. The Bulls star could make an impact on a number of teams with his scoring and shot creation.

However, in Bleacher Report Zach Buckley’s “bold predictions” article, he forecast LaVine getting dealt to the Golden State Warriors.

“It’ll take a desperate team to stomach the remainder of Zach LaVine’s contract, which features another three years and $138 million left after this season. (His 2026-27 salary is technically a player option, but there’s a less-than-zero chance he’ll leave $49 million on the table),” Buckley wrote. “Is any team more desperate than the Golden State Warriors right now? They’re down to 12th in the West, 23rd in defensive efficiency and 14th in offensive rating, the last of which feels impossibly low given the presence of Stephen Curry. Injuries (and suspensions) have ravaged this roster, but cracks formed in the foundation even before the absences piled up.”

The Warriors have been linked as a potential suitor for LaVine in the past, with reporting of their interest coming in tandem with the Kings’.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire