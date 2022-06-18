Zach LaVine likely to re-sign for Bulls

My Bleacher Report colleague Jake Fischer reported Tuesday that his most recent reporting suggests LaVine will stay in Chicago. I’ve since been told that similar messaging has been conveyed to teams that were plotting to make a run at prying LaVine away from the Bulls.

Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

More reporting LaVine is most likely to stay in Chicago.

From Stein’s latest newsletter: https://t.co/UygCpGl37j pic.twitter.com/3FyPMCKktQ – 2:20 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Zach LaVine, Zion Williamson, Christian Wood, Jabari Smith Jr., Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Kevon Looney, Kenny Atkinson and more names than I can fit here … all featured in the latest This Week In Basketball column just freshly dispatched worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-latest-n… – 1:41 PM

Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops

Jayson Tatum or Zach LaVine? Best two-way player, Andrew Wiggins or Jimmy Butler? Gobert, Ayton or Mark Williams? Did media voters almost give Iguodala the Finals MVP again for his garbage time defense? Ask Sam.

on.nba.com/3b8ZuOx – 5:13 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Shaedon Sharpe: “I see myself being one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball.”

Said he’s been studying Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum and Zach LaVine, who he believes he has a similar skillset to. – 12:17 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Shaedon Sharpe said growing up, he tried to model his game after Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan because of their footwork. He currently watches a lot of Bradley Beal and Zach Lavine. – 12:13 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Shaedon Sharpe on who he models his game after: “Right now I’m really watching Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum and Zach LaVine.” @DrewHanlen – 12:13 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

See where Zach LaVine ranks among the most valuable trade assets in the NBA. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/06/13/zac… – 1:00 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Joe Cowley once said the Bulls should trade Zach LaVine for Victor Oladipo!

I’ve let it sit out there for a good 18 months, letting bloggers and Twitter “gotcha!” people have their out-of-context fun. Reality? I was discussing a rumor and a what-if scenario to land a ’21 pick. – 10:38 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

2022 free agent series continues with a look at unrestricted free agent Zach LaVine: projectspurs.com/2022-free-agen…

– What do the Spurs need to do to send a max offer if they have interest?

– LaVine on offense

– LaVine on defense

– Quotes from Pop on LaVine from earlier this season – 6:38 PM

