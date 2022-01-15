Zach LaVine leaves game with knee injury
KC Johnson: Zach LaVine suffered a left knee injury and won’t return, per Bulls PR. LaVine took an intentional foul and exited at the 8:28 mark of 1st quarter. Replay seemed to indicate LaVine tweaked it as he grabbed an offensive rebound and before committing a turnover.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls down 54-35 -6:18 left 2nd.. Zach LaVine played first 3:36 left the game..word just in..left knee injury-will not return. – 8:32 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Zach LaVine being in both my main DFS lineups while I’m on the Bulls makes for a disappointing start to my Friday night – 8:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Still think the Bulls are a floor spacing forward away from being a true contender. There’s so much pressure on LaVine and DeRozan, and they often have to play with bench floor spacers that aren’t super trustworthy. Not sure Pat Williams is the answer. – 8:29 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
It should be noted—again—that LaVine never went to the ground and also walked to the locker room under his own power. – 8:29 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Not LaVine. – 8:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Coming up on five years since LaVine’s left ACL tear. He has been so good and explosive that it can be hard to remember he overcame that injury – 8:28 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Cavalry isn’t coming back for Chicago.
INJURY UPDATE:
Zach LaVine – left knee. Will not return. – 8:28 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
For those not watching, LaVine never went to the ground. Something happened, he took a foul to stop the clock and then walked straight to the locker room without any noticeable limp. #Bulls – 8:27 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Zach LaVine-left knee…will NOT return – 8:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Bulls just announced Zach LaVine is out for the rest of tonight’s game due to a left knee injury.
Chicago plays at Boston tomorrow night. – 8:24 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls say Zach LaVine has a left knee injury, will not return – 8:24 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
LaVine left knee – will not return. – 8:24 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Zach LaVine will not return with a left knee injury, the Bulls announce – 8:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine suffered a left knee injury and won’t return, per Bulls PR.
LaVine took an intentional foul and exited at the 8:28 mark of 1st quarter. Replay seemed to indicate LaVine tweaked it as he grabbed an offensive rebound and before committing a turnover. – 8:24 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls say Zach LaVine has a left knee injury and won’t return – 8:24 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bulls say Zach LaVine is out for remainder of Warriors game due to left knee injury. – 8:24 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
It’s a 3-point shootout at the UC. Lonzo had 4 in 1stQ, Jordan Poole 3. Warriors lead #Bulls 37-28.
No update yet on Zach LaVine, who went to the locker room 4 minutes in – 8:14 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
LaVine to the locker room … that’s not good. – 7:55 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Zach LaVine just exited the game and walked off the locker room.
Watching the replay, not sure exactly what happened, but he fouled Curry to stop the action – 7:53 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Just went and rewatched last couple possessions. No clear indication of what’s ailing Zach LaVine, but he intentionally fouled Steph Curry and immediately exited to locker room (under own power) at 8:28 mark of first quarter – 7:52 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
LaVine to the locker-room…Ayo in. Golden State up 16-12. – 7:52 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine just exited the game after appearing to give an intentional foul and went straight to the locker room with 8:28 left in the first quarter. – 7:50 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine walked off under own power to locker room with assistant trainer Arnold Lee. Ayo in. – 7:50 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Starters – 1/14/22
Team : GSW (Visitor)
Curry, Stephen -Guard
Looney, Kevon -Center
Poole, Jordan -Guard
Porter Jr., Otto -Forward
Wiggins, Andrew -Forward
Team : CHI (Home)
Ball, Lonzo -Guard
Brown Jr., Troy -Forward
DeRozan, DeMar -Forward
LaVine, Zach -Guard
Vucevic, Nikola – 7:06 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
First, it’s @Jason1Goff, @KendallG13 and @Will_Perdue32 on Bulls Pregame Live.
Then, it’s a Zach LaVine pregame interview with yours truly and @adamamin and @Stacey21King on the call.
All on @NBCSChicago and the MyTeams app (bit.ly/2VHytoo) at 6 pm. – 6:03 PM
