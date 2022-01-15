Zach LaVine leaves game with knee injury

KC Johnson: Zach LaVine suffered a left knee injury and won’t return, per Bulls PR. LaVine took an intentional foul and exited at the 8:28 mark of 1st quarter. Replay seemed to indicate LaVine tweaked it as he grabbed an offensive rebound and before committing a turnover.

Source: Twitter @KCJHoop

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls down 54-35 -6:18 left 2nd.. Zach LaVine played first 3:36 left the game..word just in..left knee injury-will not return. – 8:32 PM

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero

Zach LaVine being in both my main DFS lineups while I’m on the Bulls makes for a disappointing start to my Friday night – 8:31 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Still think the Bulls are a floor spacing forward away from being a true contender. There’s so much pressure on LaVine and DeRozan, and they often have to play with bench floor spacers that aren’t super trustworthy. Not sure Pat Williams is the answer. – 8:29 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

It should be noted—again—that LaVine never went to the ground and also walked to the locker room under his own power. – 8:29 PM

Trey Kerby @treykerby

Not LaVine. – 8:29 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Coming up on five years since LaVine’s left ACL tear. He has been so good and explosive that it can be hard to remember he overcame that injury – 8:28 PM

Steve Aschburner @AschNBA

Cavalry isn’t coming back for Chicago.

INJURY UPDATE:

Zach LaVine – left knee. Will not return. – 8:28 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

For those not watching, LaVine never went to the ground. Something happened, he took a foul to stop the clock and then walked straight to the locker room without any noticeable limp. #Bulls – 8:27 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Zach LaVine-left knee…will NOT return – 8:25 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Bulls just announced Zach LaVine is out for the rest of tonight’s game due to a left knee injury.

Chicago plays at Boston tomorrow night. – 8:24 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

#Bulls say Zach LaVine has a left knee injury, will not return – 8:24 PM

Story continues

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

LaVine left knee – will not return. – 8:24 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Zach LaVine will not return with a left knee injury, the Bulls announce – 8:24 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Zach LaVine suffered a left knee injury and won’t return, per Bulls PR.

LaVine took an intentional foul and exited at the 8:28 mark of 1st quarter. Replay seemed to indicate LaVine tweaked it as he grabbed an offensive rebound and before committing a turnover. – 8:24 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Bulls say Zach LaVine has a left knee injury and won’t return – 8:24 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Bulls say Zach LaVine is out for remainder of Warriors game due to left knee injury. – 8:24 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

It’s a 3-point shootout at the UC. Lonzo had 4 in 1stQ, Jordan Poole 3. Warriors lead #Bulls 37-28.

No update yet on Zach LaVine, who went to the locker room 4 minutes in – 8:14 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

LaVine to the locker room … that’s not good. – 7:55 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Zach LaVine just exited the game and walked off the locker room.

Watching the replay, not sure exactly what happened, but he fouled Curry to stop the action – 7:53 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Just went and rewatched last couple possessions. No clear indication of what’s ailing Zach LaVine, but he intentionally fouled Steph Curry and immediately exited to locker room (under own power) at 8:28 mark of first quarter – 7:52 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

LaVine to the locker-room…Ayo in. Golden State up 16-12. – 7:52 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Zach LaVine just exited the game after appearing to give an intentional foul and went straight to the locker room with 8:28 left in the first quarter. – 7:50 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Zach LaVine walked off under own power to locker room with assistant trainer Arnold Lee. Ayo in. – 7:50 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Starters – 1/14/22

Team : GSW (Visitor)

Curry, Stephen -Guard

Looney, Kevon -Center

Poole, Jordan -Guard

Porter Jr., Otto -Forward

Wiggins, Andrew -Forward

Team : CHI (Home)

Ball, Lonzo -Guard

Brown Jr., Troy -Forward

DeRozan, DeMar -Forward

LaVine, Zach -Guard

Vucevic, Nikola – 7:06 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

First, it’s @Jason1Goff, @KendallG13 and @Will_Perdue32 on Bulls Pregame Live.

Then, it’s a Zach LaVine pregame interview with yours truly and @adamamin and @Stacey21King on the call.

All on @NBCSChicago and the MyTeams app (bit.ly/2VHytoo) at 6 pm. – 6:03 PM

More on this storyline

Mike McGraw: Zach LaVine did not practice today due to illness, but he is expected to play tomorrow. #Bulls -via Twitter @McGrawDHSports / December 1, 2021

KC Johnson: LaVine reiterates if he’s medically cleared, he plans to keep playing. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / October 31, 2021

KC Johnson: Billy Donovan, while crediting Zach LaVine for playing through thumb injury: “I don’t think he’s himself personally.” -via Twitter @KCJHoop / October 31, 2021