Zach LaVine feeling better

KC Johnson: Lonzo Ball is changing treatment to address his left knee, per Billy Donovan. Timeline is TBD. It all will depend on his knee responds to this new treatment. Zach LaVine is back stationary shooting. Not running or jumping. But he feels “better,” per Donovan.

Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball both will stay back in Chicago to receive treatment during Bulls’ upcoming road trip, per Billy Donovan

Stops in Milwaukee (Friday), Orlando (Sunday) and OKC (Monday) before looping back home – 6:34 PM

Bulls list Alex Caruso probable vs. Cavs. Tyler Cook upgraded to questionable.

Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr. and Patrick Williams still out. – 3:32 PM

More on this storyline

Rob Schaefer: Billy Donovan on the Zach LaVine update from today: “Very optimistic and very grateful it wasn’t something more… I don’t think it’s something that’s long-term, which is a good thing.” Need to see how he responds to therapy and reevaluate before knowing exact return date -via Twitter @rob_schaef / January 15, 2022

Zach LaVine: 🙏🏽 [reaction to knee injury news] -via Twitter @ZachLaVine / January 15, 2022

JD Shaw: The Bulls confirm that Zach LaVine’s MRI on his left knee revealed no structural damage. One key note: LaVine isn’t expected to miss significant time. He’ll be re-evaluated next week. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / January 15, 2022