Zach LaVine discusses return from injury in Bulls win over Hornets

The Chicago Bulls continued their upswing on Friday night, winning their sixth game in their last 10. They earned a 104-91 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Coby White led the way with a monster night, pouring in 22 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists while shooting 7-of-12 from the floor and 3-of-6 from deep, but Zach LaVine was the story of the evening.

LaVine made his return to action after missing 17 straight games from November 28 up until Friday. He came off the bench for the Bulls but ended up playing 29:55. The Bulls star played a big part in the win, giving them some solid production off the bench.

After the game, he spoke about how he felt in his long-awaited return from injury.

“Physically, all good, you just have to catch your wind … but I felt good. I’m going to get my wind over the next couple of games,” LaVine said via ESPN. “I think I did good. Missed a couple of open shots that I thought I should make, but other than that, I tried to go out there and play as hard as I could.”

LaVine finished the game with 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists while shooting 6-of-11 from the floor and 1-of-5 from beyond the three-point line.

Getting LaVine back into the fold should provide the Bulls with a nice boost, but perhaps more interestingly, it will give him a chance to rebuild his trade value.

As the trade deadline inches closer and closer, LaVine could still be one of the premier names on the block.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire