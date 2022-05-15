Zach Kleiman hints that Grizzlies will offer Ja Morant max extension

Damichael Cole: Zach Kleiman just all but confirmed the Grizzlies plan on offering Ja Morant a max extension.
Source: Twitter @DamichaelC

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant on missing the final three games:
“It was very hard. I’m the type of player if I can play, I would be out there no matter what. … I was hoping we won Game 6 to give me a couple more days to see if I could battle through it.” – 1:57 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant said he was hoping the Grizzlies could win Game 6 so that he could potentially test his knee and see if he could give it a try in Game 7. – 1:57 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant will be the first player speaking – 1:54 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins was asked if he wonders how the series would’ve ended if Ja Morant would have played.
“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t. Of course you wonder what it would be like.” – 1:33 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins was asked if he allows himself to think about how the Warriors series could have gone if Ja Morant was healthy;
“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t.” – 1:32 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Zach Kleiman just all but confirmed the Grizzlies plan on offering Ja Morant a max extension. – 1:08 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Zack Kleiman said bone bruise is an accurate injury update for Ja Morant, and he is expected to make a full recovery “well before the start of the next season” – 1:06 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
During exit interviews, @Memphis Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman said Ja Morant is going to “be just fine…Bone bruise is accurate. It’s rest. It’s offload… There will be a full recovery well ahead of next season.” – 1:05 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
The Grizzlies will start gabbing again in about an hour, so one last time, I guess, for this playoff wrap-up column.
The playoffs fell short, but the Ja Morant Grizzlies have arrived. What’s next? dailymemphian.com/section/sports…11:52 AM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Herrington: The playoffs fell short, but the Ja Morant Grizzlies have arrived. What’s next? dailymemphian.com/section/sports…9:13 AM

Ja Morant @JaMorant
double r , i take da top of dat mf 🤧 – 2:25 AM

Ja Morant @JaMorant
she know i got dat bag , i want her bad .. she knowwww – 2:23 AM

Ja Morant @JaMorant
🔒 – 8:28 PM

Ja Morant @JaMorant
they gon speak on us until i put my flex down 😤 – 7:36 PM

Ja Morant @JaMorant
yeah – 4:06 PM

Drew Hill: Zach Kleiman is not allowed to say he will give Ja Morant a massive (super max?) extension this summer, but he gave a huge hint. “Whatever I’m allowed to say under NBA rules here, I’ll say. (*smirks*) He is of course a cornerstone of this franchise.” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / May 15, 2022

Ja Morant has all but locked himself into a signing maximum extension with Memphis this offseason. In all likelihood, the Grizzlies will make him a designated rookie, allowing him to extend for up to five years, currently projected at $185.7 million. He will probably also receive the 30 percent Rose Rule criteria provisioned in his contract. Although he is likely to earn All-NBA honors this season, he will need to earn them again in 2022-23 to qualify for the higher maximum salary. This would increase his five-year deal to a projected $222.9 million amount. -via HoopsHype / May 14, 2022

    McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Munoz was standing in the middle of the fairway on the 18th hole thinking about his shot at a 59 in the first round of the Byron Nelson. After missing the green, he became the first player in PGA Tour history with two rounds of 60 in the same season. Munoz made a nice flop shot from the right of the green, then holed the 12-foot birdie putt to wrap up his 12-under round that included an impressive surge after his only bogey. “I mean, I wanted to give myself a cha