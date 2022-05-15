Zach Kleiman hints that Grizzlies will offer Ja Morant max extension

Damichael Cole: Zach Kleiman just all but confirmed the Grizzlies plan on offering Ja Morant a max extension.

Ja Morant on missing the final three games:

“It was very hard. I’m the type of player if I can play, I would be out there no matter what. … I was hoping we won Game 6 to give me a couple more days to see if I could battle through it.” – 1:57 PM

Ja Morant said he was hoping the Grizzlies could win Game 6 so that he could potentially test his knee and see if he could give it a try in Game 7. – 1:57 PM

Ja Morant will be the first player speaking – 1:54 PM

Taylor Jenkins was asked if he wonders how the series would’ve ended if Ja Morant would have played.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t. Of course you wonder what it would be like.” – 1:33 PM

Taylor Jenkins was asked if he allows himself to think about how the Warriors series could have gone if Ja Morant was healthy;

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t.” – 1:32 PM

Zach Kleiman just all but confirmed the Grizzlies plan on offering Ja Morant a max extension. – 1:08 PM

Zack Kleiman said bone bruise is an accurate injury update for Ja Morant, and he is expected to make a full recovery “well before the start of the next season” – 1:06 PM

During exit interviews, @Memphis Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman said Ja Morant is going to “be just fine…Bone bruise is accurate. It’s rest. It’s offload… There will be a full recovery well ahead of next season.” – 1:05 PM

The Grizzlies will start gabbing again in about an hour, so one last time, I guess, for this playoff wrap-up column.

The playoffs fell short, but the Ja Morant Grizzlies have arrived. What’s next? dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 11:52 AM

Herrington: The playoffs fell short, but the Ja Morant Grizzlies have arrived. What’s next? dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 9:13 AM

Drew Hill: Zach Kleiman is not allowed to say he will give Ja Morant a massive (super max?) extension this summer, but he gave a huge hint. “Whatever I’m allowed to say under NBA rules here, I’ll say. (*smirks*) He is of course a cornerstone of this franchise.” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / May 15, 2022

Ja Morant has all but locked himself into a signing maximum extension with Memphis this offseason. In all likelihood, the Grizzlies will make him a designated rookie, allowing him to extend for up to five years, currently projected at $185.7 million. He will probably also receive the 30 percent Rose Rule criteria provisioned in his contract. Although he is likely to earn All-NBA honors this season, he will need to earn them again in 2022-23 to qualify for the higher maximum salary. This would increase his five-year deal to a projected $222.9 million amount. -via HoopsHype / May 14, 2022