Zach Hyman has hat trick in Oilers' 3-1 victory over Senators

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman had his third hat trick of the season and fourth in the NHL to help the Edmonton Oilers win their seventh straight game, 3-1 over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

Stuart Skinner made 29 saves to help the Oilers improve to 20-15-1 and move into eighth place in the Western Conference. They have overcome a 5-12-1 start by going 15-3-0 in their last 18.

Hyman completed the hat trick on a power play with 2:50 to go off a feed from Connor McDavid. Hyman has 25 goals this season, seven in the last six games.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch became the first coach in NHL history to have two seven-game winning streaks in his first 25 games in the position.

Evan Bouchard assisted on all three goals.

Parker Kelly scored for Ottawa, and Anton Forsberg made 43 saves. The Senators have lost three straight and four of five to fall to 14-21-0.

Hyman opened the scoring on a power play with 1:52 left in the second. Bouchard sent a long shot through traffic that Hyman tipped past goalie

Hyman made it 2-0 at 2:36 of the third. Forsberg got a piece of a wrist shot from the top of the circle by Hyman, only to have it trickle behind him into the net.

Kelly ended Skinner’s shutout bid with 4:58 to play off a scramble in front of the net. The goal was originally waved off because of goaltender interference, but that decision was overturned by video review.

Edmonton outshot Ottawa 15-8 in the scoreless first period, highlighted by the Oilers killing Evander Kane's double-minor assessed for high-sticking Claude Giroux.

UP NEXT

Senators: At Calgary on Tuesday night.

Oilers: At Chicago on Tuesday night.

