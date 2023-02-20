Zach Galifianakis Joins Disney's Live-Action 'Lilo & Stitch' Movie

Zach Galifianakis has joined the cast of Disney's live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch.

The actor's role remains undisclosed as per Variety and is one of the first names to join the cast; Disney is still in the process of casting sisters Lilo and Nani. Dean Fleischer Camp of Marcel the Shell with Shoes On with serve as director, while Chris Kekaniokalani Bright is writing the film, Ryan Halprin executive producing and Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich producing.

The adaptation's plot is yet to be confirmed but will supposedly "follow" the original 2022 Lilo & Stitch film, which sees 6-year-old Lilo and her older sister Nani adopt Stitch/Experiment 626, an extraterrestrial being that was first assumed to be a dog.

Elsewhere in entertainment, take a look at the trailer for Apple TV+'s Tetris.