Zach Galifianakis Joins Disney’s Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Movie

The cast of Disney’s live-action “Lilo & Stitch” movie is beginning to shape up, with the addition of Zach Galifianakis.

The new film is set to be directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, from a script by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright adapting the 2002 animated feature. Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois wrote and directed that film

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing the new project, which is set to launch on Disney+, with Rideback’s Ryan Halprin executive producing.

