Zach Ertz, Washington's second-leading receiver, ruled out vs. Saints with concussion

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz left Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints with a concussion.

Ertz suffered the injury in the first half following a catch and run. He made a one-handed grab on a pass from Jayden Daniels, and his head hit the turf when he was tackled.

One-handed snag by Zach Ertz! pic.twitter.com/bcxJzZTTKQ — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) December 15, 2024

He immediately went to the sideline injury tent for evaluation. He then left for the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion. The Commanders ruled him out for the game before halftime.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Ertz is Washington's top tight end and a favorite target of Daniels. He's the team's second-leading receiver behind Terry McLaurin and entered Sunday's game with 52 catches for 504 yards and four touchdowns. He had two catches for 25 yards on Sunday against the Saints before the injury.

There's little tight end production behind on Ertz on the Commanders' roster. John Bates is the No. 2 tight end on the depth chart. He entered Sunday's game with six catches for 64 yards this season.

Washington led 7-0 at the time of his injury and took a 14-0 lead with a touchdown on the drive that he left. Washington entered Sunday's game at 8-5 and fighting to hold on to position for the last wild-card spot in the NFC.