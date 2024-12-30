Advertisement

Zach Ertz touchdown bettor missed out on $68,000 after regrettably cashing out before overtime

prince j. grimes
·1 min read
LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 29: Zach Ertz #86 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after scoring a touchdown in overtime to beat the Atlanta Falcons 30-24 at Northwest Stadium on December 29, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776151572 ORIG FILE ID: 2191809670
Zach Ertz was one of the heroes of Sunday night's game between the Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons, catching the game-winning touchdown in overtime to clinch Washington's first playoff berth since 2020.

The score was Ertz's second of the game, which should have been great news for a DraftKings bettor who needed Ertz to score twice for the final leg of a three-leg parlay that also nailed Malik Nabers and Mike Evans scoring twice. The bet was for $15 on +453500 odds, which would've won more than $68,000.

By now, you can probably guess what happened next. The bettor got a little antsy after Ertz scored his first touchdown midway through the third quarter and they cashed out in the fourth for a mere $590. One extra period later, Ertz ended up getting that second touchdown.

This is pain.

You can understand the bettor's impulse to take the cashout, and turn that $15 bet into $600. Ertz hadn't scored twice in a game since 2021, and Washington's offense didn't seem especially pressed after reclaiming a lead in the fourth quarter. It took an unlikely Atlanta game-tying drive to force that overtime.

At the same time, that's a tough cashout to take when the option was $1,700 before the game. It's even tougher in hindsight knowing it could have been $68,000.

