Zach Collins to miss at least four months after shoulder surgery

The Portland Trail Blazers won’t have center Zach Collins for at least four months. Collins will need at least that long to recover after having shoulder surgery, the team announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Collins injured his left shoulder during the team’s 121-119 win over the Dallas Marvericks on Oct. 27. Collins missed the past four games due to the injury. On Saturday, the team announced Collins would need surgery on his shoulder.

In three games, Collins — the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft — averaged nine points and four rebounds. After being used as a role player during his first two seasons, Collins was named a starter prior to the start of the 2019-20 season.

With Collins sidelined, the Blazers will rely on Anthony Tolliver and Skal Labissiere to take over Collins’ minutes.

If that timeline is accurate, Collins could be available if the Blazers make the playoffs. Figuring out how to cope without Collins could be the key. The Blazers have gone just 1-3 since Collins’ injury.

