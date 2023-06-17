Zach Collaros throws 2 TDs, rushes for one as Blue Bombers beat Roughriders 45-27

REGINA — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 45-27 on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium in Regina to go 2-0.

Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros went 22/30, threw two touchdowns and rushed for one in the win.

Bomber back-up quarterback Dru Brown also punched in two touchdowns in the win.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Roughriders matched the Blue Bombers early in the game, with quarterback Trevor Harris throwing for over 400 yards and three touchdowns.

But Harris, who was injured at the end of last week's 17-13 win over the Edmonton Elks, threw several passes that were either incomplete or nearly intercepted.

Despite Harris' injury concerns, the Roughriders left him in late in to the fourth quarter, including a third down and 19 attempt where he ran for eight yards with just over two minutes left.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2023.

The Canadian Press