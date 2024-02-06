Zach Bryan Taps Matthew McConaughey to Star as a Wild Pool Shark in His Music Video for 'Nine Ball'

The country music star released the video for his 'Boys of Faith' EP track "Nine Ball" on Monday

Zach Bryan recruited a star some would call “alright, alright, alright” for his latest music video!

On Monday, the country music star, 27, released the video for his song “Nine Ball,” which stars none other than Matthew McConaughey.

The video, directed by Matthew Dillon Cohen, brings to life an interpretation of the song’s tragic lyrics, which see the narrator reflecting on how his father was a “betting man” whose impulsive habits led him to spend more time at pool halls than raising his son.

Zach Bryan/YouTube Matthew McConaughey in Zach Bryan's "Nine Ball" music video

McConaughey, 54, portrays a wily pool shark who brings his young son out to the same dive bar night after night to lay down cash against his opponent (Scott Shepherd) and exuberantly celebrate each shot he makes.

The video is also a generational story, as actor Tye Sheridan plays an older version of the son, who’s developed a knack for billiards himself. While it’s a skill that he’s picked up from his father, it’s as if he wears his familial trauma whenever he lines up his cue — especially as his dad still roams the same pool hall.

courtesy of Warner Records Tye Sheridan in Zach Bryan's "Nine Ball" music video

According to a post of the video on Bryan’s Instagram, “Nine Ball” was shot at a bar in Austin, Texas — making McConaughey, a Texas native, a fitting star.

Sheridan, who also hails from Texas, previously starred opposite McConaughey in the 2012 film Mud.

courtesy of Warner Records Zach Bryan's "Nine Ball" poster

"Nine Ball" is featured on Bryan's EP Boys of Faith, which he released in September. The Grammy-winning star teased the video for the song in January by sharing several behind-the-scenes shots to Instagram. In the caption for the carousel, which featured photos of Bryan laughing and enjoying drinks with McConaughey on set, he expressed his gratitude toward the star for taking time to appear in the project.

“thank you for being so kind and open-hearted these past few days @officiallymcconaughey; for all the advice and believing in something I cared enough to write about,” Bryan wrote. “you’ll always have a friend in me and for once it was an honor to meet a hero.”

The musician also thanked the Austin, Texas bar Sagebrush for opening their doors to him and his team to make the video.

Trevor Pavlik Zach Bryan

Boys of Faith — which came shortly after the August release of Bryan’s self-titled album — also featured collaborations with Noah Kahan ("Sarah's Place") and Bon Iver ( "Boys of Faith").

On Sunday, the “Something in the Orange” singer became a Grammy-winning artist. His song “I Remember Everything” featuring Kacey Musgraves off his fourth studio album took home the prize for best country duo/group performance.

At the 2024 Grammy Awards, Bryan was also nominated for best country album, as well as best country song for “I Remember Everything.”

